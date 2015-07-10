Old Lahore -- anarkali bazaar

Follow along with the video below to see how to install our site as a web app on your home screen.
if we culturally think than it is nice to say if we conisder whole punjab than Lahore is the capital of it ... while dehli, capital of sub continentThere has been a saying in punjab "lahore lag gya" means a plenty of everything
well yes but old delhi heritage is not as fiercely protected now as is in the case of Lahore but still old delhi has many areas of past
the govt have started rehabilitation of the old lahore and walled city ... they are making it awesome and beautiful while keeping its heritage touch