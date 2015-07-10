What's new

Old Lahore -- anarkali bazaar

...........Lahore anarkali bazaar..............

Street_scene_of_Lahore,_1890s_2.jpg

Old-and-rare-Photos-of-Lahore-A-rare-photo-of-Anarkali-Bazar-Lahore-Old-and-rare-Pictures-of-Lahore.jpg

images


images



The popular food street of Anarkali Bazaar, Lahore

anarkali-embed.jpg


23035friendskornercom.jpg


.Old Lahore

naeem-2.jpg

A+very+old+pic+of+Lahore+Fort..jpg
 
Sulman Badshah said:
if we culturally think than it is nice to say if we conisder whole punjab than Lahore is the capital of it ... while dehli, capital of sub continent
well yes but old delhi heritage is not as fiercely protected now as is in the case of Lahore but still old delhi has many areas of past
 
[Bregs] said:
well yes but old delhi heritage is not as fiercely protected now as is in the case of Lahore but still old delhi has many areas of past
the govt have started rehabilitation of the old lahore and walled city ... they are making it awesome and beautiful while keeping its heritage touch
 
Sulman Badshah said:
the govt have started rehabilitation of the old lahore and walled city ... they are making it awesome and beautiful while keeping its heritage touch
Yes there is a website of restoring old building preserving there heritage character of Lahore, thats a great effort
 
..Rehabilitation of the walled city.....

irfan-2.jpg
resize


resize

8616556125_6c1ca9e76b_b.jpg

Shahi Hammam, Delhi Gate, Walled City, Lahore
54402abf113ff.jpg


SCAFFOLDING poles cover a portion of the Shahi Hammam, located near the Delhi Gate in the walled city, Lahore.

WAZIR Khan, a physician, built the Shahi Hammam for Emperor Jehangir’s wife. But why? “She had a blister on her foot and wanted someone to cure it without any physical contact. Wazir Khan asked her to walk on sand where her feet left imprints. He identified the area of the blister, placed a piece of mirror there on the sand and told her to walk again on her own footprints. When she did this, the mirror burst the blister and the injury was healed. She rewarded him for this and he reciprocated by building her the Royal Bath.”

Farhan Shah narrated this story to me avidly, clearly reflecting his affiliation with old Lahore. His family moved to the walled city in the mid-1700s. Shah’s company, Old Lahore Walkabouts, takes people on tours to the walled city, which for him is a monument in itself. I was fascinated but also curious whether the story he had told me was a myth or actual history. But for Shah, the stories behind the structure are just as important as the tangible restoration. “I don’t see a story as true or false and don’t concoct any on my own,” he tells me. “Restoring myths is important for us. I want people to experience the ethos of that time when they come here. These stories have existed for hundreds of years. They are reflective of the thought process of the people of the subcontinent.”
 
Most of the restoration cost will be borne by the Norwegian embassy. and with the help from the Aga Khan Trust for Culture (AKTC).

The Shahi Hammam was built around 1634 AD by Hakim Ilmuddin Ansari, the governor of Lahore in Emperor Shah Jahan’s (1628-58 AD) reign. It was a public bath that serviced travellers as well as residents of the city. It is a single-storey building covering an area of over 1,000 square metres. It was built on the pattern of Turkish and Iranian bathing establishments of the time (with hot, warm and cool plunges and sweat rooms). The Shahi Hammam has 21 connected rooms and a separate room for offering prayers.
 
Princess Bamba Sutherland, the last member of the family that ruled the Sikh Empire in the Punjab



PrincessBamba.JPG


Her gravestone in Christian graveyard of Lahore

800px-Gora_kabristan_lahore_headstone_sutherland_bamba_1957.jpg

8125391686_d4d8ecbb7f_b.jpg


Haveli Khark singh
Fort Lahore
He Was Son Of Maharajah Ranjeet Singh
575985_10150724050563214_1610386305_n.jpg


The Domed Dining Room of Government House (Now Governor House), #Lahore c. 1870s

This dining room, originally the upper story of the tomb of Mohammad Kasim Khan, a maternal cousin of Emperor Akbar, dating from 1635 and the grave is still located underneath this room.

Historian, Syed Muhammad Latif and Kannahiya Lal both agree about a Mughal tomb at this place, build in Shahjehan’s reign, but both has raised conflicting accounts of who was actually buried here. According to Kannahiya Lal it was Saint Syed Badruddin Gilani, where Latif credits it to Kasim Khan.

In earlier times, a ground adjacent to the tomb was used as a 'akhaara' a wrestling ground, for this, the tomb was also known as Gumbuz Kushti Wala.

In the reign of Ranjit Singh, his Jamadar Khushal Singh, built a house around the tomb, later the building was acquired from Khushal Singh's successor Teja Singh with the exchange of property worth Rs. 2500 in Sialkot and was first utilized as a residence by deputy commissioner Major MacGregor, later in 1859 it was converted into Government House during the lieutenant governorship of Robert Montgomery.

Original tomb continued to exist on the ground floor, where its interior and furniture were designated by John Lockwood Kiping along with his talented student, Bhai Ram Singh.

4964769655_4a8945fdc2_b.jpg


An old photo showing Lahore Canal 1915

4873229552_542a7aa002_b_d.jpg


Old photo showing Lahore of bygone days .. Photo taken in 1924 by E Arnhold of Berlin
