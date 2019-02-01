What's new

Old Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province

The North-West Frontier Province (NWFP) was a province of British India and subsequently of Pakistan. It was established in 1901 and was known by this name until 2010. The area became Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on 19 April 2010 when the Eighteenth Amendment was signed by President Asif Ali Zardari.

The province covered an area of 70,709 km², including much of the current Khyber Pakhtunkhwa but excluding the princely states of Amb, Chitral, Dir, Phulra and Swat. The capital was the city of Peshawar, and the province was composed of three divisions (Peshawar, Dera Ismail Khan and Malakand). Until 1947, the province was bordered by five princely states to the north, the minor states of the Gilgit Agency to the northeast, the province of West Punjab to the east and the province of Balochistan to the south. Afghanistan lay to the northwest, with the tribal agencies forming a buffer zone.
In 2018 Tribal area merged in KP.


Chakdara Bridge, KPK 1897

51640734_2080508055362970_5378169180606431232_n.jpg



Landi Kotal, Khyber Pass c.1918

48195643_2012982045448905_4661811881659334656_o.jpg




The Khyber Pass c.1918

47082571_1997315063682270_6361960422194544640_o.jpg
 
Kohat Bannu Road Possibly Karak, North West Frontier India, Present-day District Karak Pakistan. Present Day The Route Is Between Tehsil Banda Daud Shah and Latambar Villages of District Karak old Bannu Road.
Gate: May 1938


44249883_480741385667651_8364337560717099008_n.png


Photograph, a formal group portrait of chieftains from Kohistan near the Peshawar border of the North West Frontier Province (now in Pakistan), taken in 1879-80 ..



photograph__a_formal_group_portrait_of_chieftains_from_kohistan_near_the_peshawar_border_of_the_north_west_frontier_province__now_in_pakistan___taken_in_1879-80.jpg


Old Gun Musket


old_gun_musket_pashtuns.jpg


Old Images of Khyber Pass


khyber-pass-1910.jpg



Khyber pass tribales from Afghanistan holding a war post


khyber-pass-1919.jpg




Khjyberpass British Army posted at the border of Afghan istan, the board says "It is absolutly forbidden to cross this border into Afghan Territory"



khyber-pass-1930.jpg




Road on Khyber pass in 1930



khyber-pass-alimasjid-fort-1931jpg.jpg




Ali Masjid fort Khyber pass 1931



khyber-pass-1934.jpg




7th May 1931 2nd Light Tank Company at Khyber pass


khyber-pass-1934-fronteer-of-india.jpg




13th August 1934 India Afghanistan border




khyber-pass-1950.jpg



Khyber pass bridge 1950
 

