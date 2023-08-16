What's new

Ola Electric to give India its first Gigafactory next year: CEO Bhavish Aggarwal

1692212735110.png

India's first large-scale gigafactory which will be a manufacturing facility for rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles (EV) will be up and functioning by next year, revealed Ola Electric founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal in a conversation with ETNow on Wednesday.

"By early next year, we will actually make the gigafactory operational and start using our own Indian-manufactured cells and that is going to be a very important initiative to reduce cost further," said Aggarwal.

As per the CEO, the initial capacity of the Gigafactory will be 5 GWh. At full scale, the factory will have 100 GWh capacity, which will also be the world's largest battery manufacturing unit.

While talking about the cost component of the EVs, he comments on the current situation where batteries for Indian consumption have to be imported.
1692212882226.png

"We import it from Korea. It makes up for almost one-third or sometimes even 40 per cent of the EV manufacturing cost," said the founder.

He added that his company for the past two and half years has been working towards manufacturing Lithium-ion technology cells domestically.

"Not just cost, we will make sure we are self-reliant on our energy requirements," said Aggarwal on his initiatives to produce products in India.

For the next three years, Ola Electric's focus will be to double the sale of its existing products, said CEO on his future plans for the company to ETNow.

"We want every Indian to have our product as well international market," said Aggarwal.

"People have been skeptical of electrifying motorbikes but we believe there is no reason to not electrify motor bikes in coming times," commented Aggrawal

On Tuesday, Ola Electric launched its new entry-level electric scooter S1X with introductory price of Rs 79,999 as it accelerates its challenge to conventional engine counterparts. The company also showcased its four electric motorcycles which will be launched towards the end of 2024.

"We believe that with this kind of a pricing, consumers will find EVs fundamentally better than ICE vehicles because not only the upfront price is now equal to ICE scooters but using an EV is so much cheaper than using petrol vehicles or ICE vehicles because petrol rates only go in one direction whereas electricity is much more accessible and cheap and the EV vehicles are much more efficient," said the Ola Electric CEO on company's latest launch

"The running cost of an EV vehicle is roughly one-tenth or lower than a petrol vehicle," he added.

"Solving climate change and having a sustainable future is important. India is at the centre of climate change. If we are not changing, then it will be hard to achieve climate goals," said the founder on the reason behind Ola Electric
Ola Electric to give India its first Gigafactory next year: CEO Bhavish Aggarwal

Ola Electric's founder & CEO, Bhavish Aggarwal, has said that India's first large-scale Gigafactory for rechargeable batteries used in electric vehicles will be operational by next year. The facility will aim to reduce the cost of electric vehicle production with the cells and batteries.
M&M expects to produce 2 lakh EVs from upcoming Chakan plant by 2029: Veejay Nakra
1692212975484.png

Mahindra Electric Automobiles Limited (MEAL), a subsidiary of Mahindra & Mahindra, on Tuesday unveiled ‘Vision Thar.e’ -- an all-new electric avatar of the iconic SUV
Mahindra & Mahindra expects electric vehicle production at its upcoming plant in Chakan in Maharashtra to hit peak production mark of 2 lakh units per annum between 2027 and 2029, according to company President -Automotive Sector Veejay Nakra. The company estimates that EVs would account for 30 per cent of the overall volumes by 2030.

In January this year, the auto major received an approval from the Maharashtra government to set up a $1.3 billion electric vehicle plant in Chakan near Pune.

The company, through its subsidiary, will make this investment over a period of 7-8 years for setting up the manufacturing facility, development and production of its upcoming Born Electric (BE) models.

"We are looking at doing a number of 2 lakh units (at Chakan plant) between 2027 and 2029," Nakra said here.

The first product under the BE range is expected to hit the markets by end of next year and the production at Chakan plant is expected to begin 4-5 months prior to that, he added.

M&M sells a single electric model -- XUV400 -- in the passenger vehicle segment which is rolled out from its Nashik plant in Maharashtra.


It however is the leading player in the domestic electric three-wheeler space with over 70 per cent market share.

Based on the INGLO EV Platform, the automaker plans to introduce five electric SUV models under two brands -- XUV and the all-new electric-only brand called BE.

Legacy brands will come under XUV brand while the all new electric model would be rolled out under the BE lineage.

Mahindra had showcased some of the battery electric vehicle concepts last August in Oxfordshire, UK.

When asked about the percentage of sales the company expects from EVs as compared to the internal combustion engine portfolio, Nakra said:"About 30 per cent of our portfolio would be from electric vehicles between 2027 and 2030."

Replying to a query regarding separate showrooms for BE products in India, Nakra said it "is a work in progress."

He further said: "We are at the moment defining the customer journey and the experience we want to give the customer and then from there we will draw back what's going to be our point of contact or channels."

Earlier this month, Singapore's sovereign investment firm Temasek announced an investment of Rs 1,200 crore in M&M's four-wheeler passenger electric vehicles arm -- Mahindra Electric Automobile Ltd (MEAL).

In July last year, M&M had announced an investment of up to Rs 1,925 crore by British International Investment (BII) in MEAL.

M&M is also looking to scale up its electric vehicle play in the international markets.

The auto major said it plans to sell its BE products in advanced markets like Europe and the UK.

With EVs, new pick-up truck and its existing SUV line-up, M&M is looking at significant jump in sales in the overseas markets.

The company already sells SUVs in markets like Australia, New Zealand and South Africa.

"So let's call the current phase as phase one, which is where we've taken our authentic SUVs into multiple markets like Australia, New Zealand, South Africa.. We could be playing a very small game, we could be at a 1- 2 per cent share with these products. We will target a much higher market share, which itself is a very, very significant part of the global strategy," Nakra said.

There is a large market where the company is present and it aims to have a "respectable market shares" in these markets with introduction of new products in the second phase, he noted.

"A double-digit market share is what is a good aspiration that we are setting for ourselves for these markets," he noted.

On Tuesday, Mahindra unveiled a pick-up concept which it plans to introduce in various international markets and India as well.

The company also showcased the "Vision Thar.e", an electric version of its SUV Thar.

MEAL also unveiled a new visual identity for its forthcoming range of BE vehicles.

M&M launched a brand anthem conceived in collaboration with music maestro A R Rahman. It also unveiled a sonic identity in collaboration with Rahman.

The sonic identity extends far beyond the brand anthem, encompassing over 75 unique sounds tailored for various aspects of Mahindra's forthcoming all-new portfolio of global electric SUVs.

These sounds include interior and exterior drive sounds, experience zone modes, infotainment cues, and functional signals such as seat-belt alerts and turn indicators.
M&M expects to produce 2 lakh EVs from upcoming Chakan plant by 2029: Veejay Nakra

Mahindra & Mahindra expects electric vehicle production at its upcoming plant in Chakan in Maharashtra to hit peak production mark of 2 lakh units per annum between 2027 and 2029, according to company President -Automotive Sector Veejay Nakra. The company estimates that EVs would account for 30...
