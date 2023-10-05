What's new

Okinawa rejects central gov't order over U.S. base landfill work

StraightEdge

SENIOR MEMBER
Joined
Jan 21, 2021
Messages
2,012
Reaction score
-6
Country
India
Location
India
english.kyodonews.net

Okinawa rejects central gov't order over U.S. base landfill work

Japan's Okinawa Prefecture rejects the central government's order to endorse its modified plan on landfill work for the transfer of a key U.S. base, in a move likely to prompt the administration of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to take legal action.
english.kyodonews.net

japannews.yomiuri.co.jp

Okinawa Gov. Refuses to Comply with Land Minister Over Issues Related to Planned U.S. Base Relocation

Okinawa Gov. Denny Tamaki on Wednesday decided to not comply with the instruction of Minister of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Tetsuo Saito to approve proposed design changes to construction work related to the planned relocating of U.S. Marine Corps Futenma Air Station in Ginowan...
japannews.yomiuri.co.jp

Things not going so great in the land of rising sun. I don't blame Okinawa gov though; there has been very serious and credible allegations of rapes, crimes by American troops in Japan.
 

