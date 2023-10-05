StraightEdge
Okinawa rejects central gov't order over U.S. base landfill work
Japan's Okinawa Prefecture rejects the central government's order to endorse its modified plan on landfill work for the transfer of a key U.S. base, in a move likely to prompt the administration of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to take legal action.
english.kyodonews.net
Okinawa Gov. Refuses to Comply with Land Minister Over Issues Related to Planned U.S. Base Relocation
Okinawa Gov. Denny Tamaki on Wednesday decided to not comply with the instruction of Minister of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Tetsuo Saito to approve proposed design changes to construction work related to the planned relocating of U.S. Marine Corps Futenma Air Station in Ginowan...
japannews.yomiuri.co.jp
Things not going so great in the land of rising sun. I don't blame Okinawa gov though; there has been very serious and credible allegations of rapes, crimes by American troops in Japan.