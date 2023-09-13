Oil, gas production begins at Nashpa-11 | The Express Tribune Currently yields 830bpd of oil and 1.0mmscfd of gas

ISLAMABAD: The Oil & Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), on Tuesday, announced the successful commencement of oil and gas production at the Nashpa-11 well in District Karak, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P), marking a significant milestone in Pakistan’s energy sector. This achievement underscores OGDCL’s unwavering commitment to meeting the rising energy demands of both domestic consumers and industrial sectors.In a press statement, OGDCL said it has been diligently executing exploration, drilling, and development activities, emphasising rapid production optimisation.According to the statement, the Nashpa-11 well, drilled to a depth of 4,485 meters, targets hydrocarbon reservoirs within the Lumshiwal, Hangu, and Lockhart formations. Currently, these formations are yielding 830 barrels per day (bpd) of oil and 1.0 million standard cubic feet per day (mmscfd) of gas. This gas is being injected into the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) network. The well is connected to the OGDCL Nashpa plant via a 1.8 km flow line.In this collaborative venture, OGDCL operates with a majority stake of 56.45%, accompanied by Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) at 28.55%, and Government Holding Private Limited (GHPL) at 15%.The Nashpa structure initially yielded its first discovery in September 2009. Currently, out of 12 drilled wells, 10 are in production, collectively producing 11,300bpd of oil, 91mmscfd of gas, and 395mtd of LPG. Nashpa-11’s success significantly bolsters hydrocarbon reserves for OGDCL, PPL, GHPL, and Pakistan as a whole, promising savings through import substitution.