OIC (Organization of Islamic Cooperation) Countries Thread

oic-member-states-flags-flat-national-flags-countries-oic-organization-islamic-cooperation_75010-1127.jpg

group.jpeg

yjnd4in7ns491.png
 
Turkey Islamic Solidarity Games 2022


Azerbaijan Islamic Solidarity Games 2017

 
Albania

World-Data-Locator-Map-Albania.jpg


Indonesian traveler, Syifa Adriana, made complete video about Albania, I only want to post one of her journey videos about Albania

 
Marocco
morocco-on-world-map.jpg



10 Beautiful Places to Visit in Morocco 🇲🇦 | Must See Morocco Travel Guide​

 
Mosques in Indonesia

Sumatra island


Java island


Tegal, small city in Central Java

 
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates In 8K ULTRA HD HDR 60 FPS.​

 
Riyad, Saudi Arabia



Riyadh - A short drone film [4K Saudi Arabia Cinematic]​

 
Istanbul, Turkey


Ankara, Turkey


Sason, Turkey

 
Dakar City , Senegal 4K By Drone 2022​



Sunu TER 🇸🇳 | Cinematic FPV Film of The First Bullet Train in West Africa​

 
OIC should be converted into a customs union just like the EU.
 
OIC should be converted into a customs union just like the EU.
EU is not just a customs union. It is a union where citizens of member states can freely travel and live. That can never happen in OIC where the Arab members of OIC treat citizens of non-Arab members of OIC just as they treat their livestock. OIC is a union just like sheep and shepherd are members of a family.
 

