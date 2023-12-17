What's new

Oh Look ! Myanmar Air Force Flying Faulty Thunders

Indian media was in pain to portray that the JF-17s supplied to Myanmar were all grounded due to operational issues and Indian members here were desparate to highlight this issue. However no credible source ever claimed or confirmed this . On the contrary footage and images continued to come out of Myanmar showing that the aircraft were very much operational and even appeared participating in some local Naval exercise. Recent pictures of "Ruby" versions were seen involved in their training missions.

FB_IMG_1702837029953.jpg


FB_IMG_1702837034990.jpg
 

