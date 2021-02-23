Morpheus
Official: Spotify is Launching in Pakistan Within The Next Few Days
Posted 36 mins ago by Aasil Ahmed
The long wait is finally over. The highly popular Swedish music streaming service Spotify is finally coming to Pakistan. The company officially announced it on Twitter and Instagram.
Spotify is planning to launch in 80+ new markets including Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nigeria, and more. Once the streaming service is launched in these new markets, it will be available to more than a billion people around the world.
The video below shows all the new markets Spotify will be introduced in.
Last year, Spotify created an official Instagram account for Pakistan that was soon verified as well. This raised plenty of excitement and speculation, but we did not see an official announcement up until now. The Spotify Pakistan Instagram account has finally also shared the same news on its page.
Despite having several rivals in the market including YouTube Music, Deezer, Apple Music, and others, Spotify continues to be a fan favorite due to its vast music library. The Swedish streaming service is often spot on with its recommendations and features as well.
Spotify said in a blog post:
Listeners enjoy Spotify because we introduce them to music to fall in love with—including music they might not have found otherwise. In fact, Spotify drives 16 billion artist discoveries every month, meaning 16 billion times a month, fans listen to an artist they have never heard before on Spotify. We’re proud of that and are actively refining our algorithms to enable even more fan discoveries of new artists each month.
