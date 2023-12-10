OFFICAL ANNOUNCEMENT new forum IS NOW OPEN

What's new

waz

waz

Brothers and sisters , guests from other nations greetings.

It gives us great pleasure to announce the new forum is now opened. It's state of the art, backed up with multiple security, and we have good financing options in place.

Here is the link;

Pakistan Defence Forum

Welcome to DefencePK.com
defencepk.com


The forum is set-up the same way and the sections remain the same. Some we have taken out but it's hardly a change.

In due time we will have a moderator list coming which includes moderators for all sections i.e. Iranian, Turkish, American, Bangladesh, Indonesian, Arab, Indian, Europe Russia, Chinese and so on, who hail from those countries. The only sections which will be centrally moderated will be those where people try to settle scores e.g. Middle East section.

We are trying to save as much as we but we need your help. Can you start to save as much as you can knowledge, pictures, accounts and any treasured information. It would be good if posters from each nation can take responsibility for their own sections e.g. Chinese and Indian members save their information to post.

Rules will come soon and there will be some changes in light of events which happened here.

This forum will be ending soon brothers and friends and that's it. We now have full solid confirmation. It's time to migrate for us all.

We will be speaking to our brothers who have set up temporary sites or started one already so we can reach mutual ground.

I hope to keep you updated.
 
Blue ain't my color though... just saying.
 
Please take a screenshot of your profile pages on this forum and send it to the Admin team when you receive the welcome message. They will manually adjust your profile to give the same weightage to where we left off here.

We decided to launch it as soon as possible after the final confirmation arrived today and we will continue to improve the feature in the coming days.

Our new theme with the same colour scheme of Green and white is in making and it will be updated once it’s complete and thoroughly tested before uploading on a live server.

It’s temporary and will be replaced with Green and white Color scheme within the next 48 hour.

We will update it with the customised theme similar to PDF in coming weeks
 
Why this new forum is in blue color sir green would be better like this forum
 
Ok then share the profile link. I can’t use the laptop right now so may be someone else will create a thread there.. you can all share the profile links in one thread so it’s easy to track

The forum is set up as a last resort so will take few days to mature and fix all the settings
 

