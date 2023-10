A first war an united China fought after over 100 years of non stop, continous civil wars, Mao's biggest credits in the Chinese history were to bring the end of the century long civil wars and reunite the Chinese nation under one strong, centralised government, and show the world what power an united China can deliver only one year after it was.If China was united and provincial warlords were not fighting each other, Japan would never have a chance to invade China, during anti Japanese war, some warlords aligned with Japan to gain advantage over other warlords.Haters always wonder why the Chinese population revere Mao so much even today, cause they know very litte about China , what the Chinese people aspire to and what the Chinese nation had gone through in the recent century.Chinese warlords spheres by influence and administration before PRC