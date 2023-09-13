What's new

OBSESSED: Radical Hindu HACKS the account of a Muslim boy and posts offensive comments about Bharat to incite a riot, leading to widespread violence

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1701505579418873886

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1701628421040919025

As per media reports, a Hindu created a FAKE account to target a Muslim who he was jealous of for talking to a female friend. This lead to WIDESPREAD riots and violence. BhaRATis will RIOT and MURDER over FAKE posts made by people among their own vile community.

Where are the Tanatani BhaRATis who constantly claim Tanatanis are peaceful smelly veggie 'n' gobar munchers who don't chimp out over these things?
Oye idhr aa Tanatani Kuchrewale @Kuru @Jaeger . I've seen you make multiple comments along these lines.
 

