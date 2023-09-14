OBSESSED: Hindu murderer Monu Manesar confesses he spent a week planning to murder and burn alive two Muslim men

Monu Manesar questioning reveals cow vigilantes circulated info on Nasir, Junaid week before their murders Haryana Police had arrested Monu Yadav, alias Monu Manesar, on Tuesday for “objectionable” social media posts, and subsequently handed him over to the Rajasthan Police where he is being questioned in Deeg in connection with the murders of Nasir and Junaid.

Monu Manesar questioning reveals cow vigilantes circulated info on Nasir, Junaid week before their murders

Written by Hamza Khan
Updated: September 14, 2023 15:11

Haryana Police had arrested Monu Yadav, alias Monu Manesar, on Tuesday

About a week before the murders of Nasir and Junaid in Haryana this February, the registration number of their vehicle and their phone numbers were circulated among self-styled cow vigilantes, the Rajasthan Police has learnt after questioning murder accused Monu Manesar, officers said.

Haryana Police had arrested Monu Yadav, alias Monu Manesar, on Tuesday for "objectionable" social media posts, and subsequently handed him over to the Rajasthan Police where he is being questioned in Deeg in connection with the murders of Nasir and Junaid.

According to an officer, the modus operandi of self-styled cow vigilantes involves the sharing of details of people they suspect of cow smuggling several days before taking action. Following this method, the registration number of the vehicle of Nasir and Junaid, and their phone numbers were allegedly shared among the vigilantes about a week before they were assaulted on the intervening night of February 14 and 15.

As per a chargesheet filed in May against three persons, the accused split into two groups and created a blockade to intercept the duo at Peeruka on the Rajasthan Haryana border, indicating that the accused knew about the victims' route before-hand.

"Their plan was not to commit this act (of killing Nasir and Junaid) but to pick them up. They just wanted to first catch them with the cows. But when they didn't get the cows, they beat them with the intention of finding out about smuggled cows," an officer told The Indian Express.

The assault, however, went out of hand, the officer said, leaving the victims with serious injuries. The vigilantes then allegedly tried to hand over the duo to the Haryana Police, which turned them away.

The questioning of two accused in April had revealed that Junaid died first in Ferozepur Jhirka and then the vigilantes assaulted and killed Nasir by strangling him in Bhiwani, before dousing the vehicle and the bodies with petrol and setting it on fire to get rid of evidence.

Monu, who was accused in this case, had avoided arrest by the Rajasthan Police until now. He has "a good network of supporters", and spent time in Uttarakhand, Haryana, and Mathura, and also went to Thailand for about a week two-three months ago, officers said.

There have been allegations that since the murders, Monu had been roaming freely in Haryana despite being accused in the case.

In May, he had claimed that he was not evading police but was on a pilgrimage in Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Rajasthan. "I had not gone anywhere. I was visiting temples across different states. Why would I hide from the police when I've not done anything?" he had said.

On July 29, referring to the Brijmandal Jalabhishek Yatra in Haryana's Nuh, he uploaded a video as his WhatsApp status saying that he would participate in the yatra. "I will be in the yatra in person and my whole team will also be present," he said in the video.

Although he did not turn up after leaders from VHP and Bajrang Dal asked him to skip the yatra, the video allegedly acted as a catalyst and flared tempers in the region, ultimately leading to violence.

An officer said that considering the "very sensitive and polarised" nature of the situation, the Rajasthan Police was "taking full precaution and care, as not only does he have supporters but also adversaries. There is no heat on the ground, but we are prepared for everything."