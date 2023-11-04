What's new

OBSESSED: GANESH RAMESH pretends to be a Muslim man, sends ransom threats to Bharati industrialist, Mukesh Ambani

2 youths arrested for sending threatening emails to Mukesh Ambani
A 19-year-old from Telangana and a 21-year-old from Gujarat were arrested for allegedly sending threatening emails to industrialist Mukesh Ambani.
Written by Sagar Rajput
Mumbai | Updated: November 4, 2023 16:50 IST

The first threatening email allegedly sent to Ambani on October 27 by one Shadab Khan reads, “If you (Ambani) do not give us Rs 20 crore, we will kill you, we have the best shooters in India.” (File Photo)

The Mumbai police on Saturday arrested a 19-year-old from Telangana and a 21-year-old from Gujarat for allegedly sending multiple threatening emails to industrialist Mukesh Ambani.

In the last week, Ambani had received five emails where the sender demanded money from him and threatened to kill him, the police said.

The Gamdevi police identified the 19-year-old they arrested as Ganesh Ramesh Vanaparthi and said he sent a threatening email demanding Rs 500 crore at around 10.32 am on November 1. Vanaparthi was produced before a local court and remanded in police custody till November 8.

“It appears that it is mischief committed by the teenager. Our investigation is underway and we will try to get to the root of the matter,” a senior Mumbai police official said, confirming the development.

The second accused was arrested by the Mumbai Crime Branch and is a BCom graduate from Gujarat, the police said. “We have arrested a Gujarat-based individual who was handling shadabkhan@mailfence.com and sending threat emails to the industrialist,” a senior police official from the Mumbai Crime Branch said.

The Gamdevi police said that Vanaparthi was traced with the help of the IP address of the email ID. A team was sent to his location at S R University in Warangal and he was detained. The police team checked his mobile phone following which a mail demanding Rs 500 crore that was sent from his personal email was recovered.

“The mail had been deleted from his Sent folder. When we checked his email in detail, we recovered that email from his Trash folder,” the police informed the court on Saturday. Vanaparthi’s mobile phone and laptop have been seized, the police said.

The first threatening email allegedly sent to Ambani on October 27 by one Shadab Khan reads, “If you (Ambani) do not give us Rs 20 crore, we will kill you, we have the best shooters in India.”

Subsequently, the chairman and MD of Reliance Industries received another email, in which the sender alleged that as they had failed to act upon the first email, they wanted Rs 200 crore. “If the demands are not fulfilled, a death warrant will be issued (to Ambani),” the second email reads.

On Monday, it was reported that the extortionist had sent a third email to Ambani’s official email id demanding Rs 400 crore. He then received two more such emails, on Tuesday and Wednesday.

“While all the other emails were sent from shadabkhan@mailfence.com, one of the recent emails was sent from a Gmail account, ganeshvanaparthi91@gmail.com,” an officer said.

Talk about dumb.. find the richest man in India, who also happens to be buddies with the incumbent establishment, and dabbles in everything from oil exploration to defence...

and send him a threatening mail.. is this even real or just some kids being stupid and crossing a red line ?

were they dalits or something ?
 

