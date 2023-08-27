What's new

Obama hopes Dr Yunus continues to have freedom to do his important work

Obama hopes Dr Yunus continues to have freedom to do his important work​

Prothom Alo Desk
Updated: 27 Aug 2023, 13: 00

Former US president Barack Obama sent a letter to Nobel Peace Prize winner Dr Yunus, hoping that the Nobel laureate will “continue to have the Freedom to do” his important work.

Dr Yunus shared the letter signed by Barack Obama in his verified Facebook page on Sunday.

The letter was signed on 17 August.

https://www.facebook.com/100044365302045/posts/pfbid0jM1yt92sqrWEJLi3VsW63CpaZLfaSk4ecykMbS49RpUbZUz2zHUJF5Mk7xaW7dt2l

The letter said, “I have long been inspired by your efforts to empower people through offering them the means to lift their families and communities out of poverty. As I said when having the opportunity to meet you in the White House in 2009, your work has inspired millions to imagine their own potential.”

“During thie period, I hope it gives you strength to know that many whose potential you invested in, and those of us who care about a more equitable economic future for all, are thinking of you, and I hope that you continue to have the freedom to do your important work,” it added.

