What's new

Nvidia set to discuss chip deals in Vietnam next week

Viet

Viet

ELITE MEMBER
Jun 18, 2012
30,067
0
20,560
Country
Viet Nam
Location
Germany
A view of a Nvidia logo at their headquarters in Taipei

A view of a Nvidia logo at their headquarters in Taipei, Taiwan May 31, 2023. REUTERS/Ann Wang/File Photo Acquire Licensing Rights

HANOI, Dec 8 (Reuters) - U.S. chip giant Nvidia (NVDA.O) will discuss cooperation deals on semiconductors with Vietnamese tech companies and authorities in a meeting on Monday in Hanoi, an invitation letter to participants seen by Reuters showed.

The southeast Asian country, which is home to large chip assembling factories including Intel's (INTC.O) biggest globally, is trying to expand into chip designing and possibly chip-making as trade tensions between the United States and China create opportunities for Vietnam in the strategic industry.

Jensen Huang, president and chief executive of Nvidia, will on Monday meet representatives from the Vietnamese government and Vietnamese companies to discuss ways "to boost the semiconductor industry" in Vietnam and "Nvidia's potential partnership with Vietnamese tech firms," the invitation letter to the private event said.

An industry source familiar with the preparations of the meeting said Nvidia was expected to agree on a tech transfer deal with at least one Vietnamese company.

The person declined to be named because they were not allowed to speak publicly on the issue.

FPT (FPT.HM), Vingroup (VIC.HM), the parent company of electric vehicles maker VinFast and state-owned Viettel said they would attend the meeting on Monday with Nvidia but declined to comment about any possible deal.

The Vietnamese investment ministry, which will host the event, did not immediately reply to requests for comment.

Nvidia, which makes AI chips and graphics processing units, has already partnered with Vietnam's leading tech companies to deploy AI in the cloud, automotive and healthcare industries, a document published by the White House in September showed when Washington upgraded diplomatic relations with Vietnam.

 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

StraightEdge
  • Article
Exclusive: Baidu placed AI chip order from Huawei in shift away from Nvidia
2
Replies
16
Views
658
Menthol
Menthol
Hamartia Antidote
Chinese tech firms scramble to secure Nvidia’s AI chips before US ban cuts off supply
Replies
0
Views
153
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
beijingwalker
China’s Baidu Strikes a Deal with Huawei to Buy AI Chips, US restrictions opens the door for Huawei to claim more domestic market
Replies
7
Views
428
hirobo2
hirobo2
F-22Raptor
China's internet giants order $5 bln of Nvidia chips to power AI ambitions
Replies
6
Views
359
BHAN85
BHAN85
beijingwalker
US chip export restrictions open door for Huawei to gain ground in China's AI chip market
Replies
4
Views
297
kankan326
kankan326

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom