Nvidia sees Huawei as formidable AI chipmaking rival, CEO says​

Published Wed, Dec 06, 2023 · 12:49 pmNvidia will deliver a new set of products for the Chinese market that’s in line with the latest rules coming from Washington, Jensen Huang says.PHOTO: AFPHUAWEI Technologies is among a field of “very formidable” competitors to Nvidia in the race to produce the best artificial intelligence (AI) chips, according to the American company’s chief.Huawei, Intel and an expanding group of semiconductor startups pose a stiff challenge to Nvidia’s dominant position in the market for artificial intelligence accelerators, chief executive officer Jensen Huang told reporters in Singapore on Wednesday (Dec 6). Shenzhen-based Huawei has grown into China’s de-facto chip tech champion and returned to the spotlight this year with a surprisingly advanced made-in-China smartphone processor.“We have a lot of competitors, in China and outside China,” Huang said. “Most of our competitors don’t really care where I am. They want to compete with us everywhere we go.”Questions about China were prominent during Huang’s visit to Singapore, where he’s meeting Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong to discuss the city-state’s strategy to compete in the global AI race. Nvidia’s chips have become the hottest commodity in the AI boom, as they provide the most efficient method for training large data models such as the one underpinning ChatGPT.But the US has raised barriers on their sale to China, further tightening China’s access to Nvidia’s AI chips in mid-October. “We cannot let China get these chips. Period,” Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said last Saturday.China has historically accounted for about 20 per cent of Nvidia sales, Huang said on Wednesday, and the company will continue to adhere with trade regulations “perfectly”. He has to navigate increasingly challenging US-China trade tensions that have targeted Nvidia’s AI chips as strategically important in the balance of power between the world’s two leading economies. Nvidia will deliver a new set of products for the Chinese market that’s in line with the latest rules coming from Washington, the 60-year-old executive added.