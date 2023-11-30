What's new

Nvidia CEO: U.S. chipmakers at least a decade away from China supply chain independence

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Nov 4, 2011
Messages
65,568
Reaction score
-55
Country
China
Location
China

Nvidia CEO: U.S. chipmakers at least a decade away from China supply chain independence​

PUBLISHED WED, NOV 29 202311:22 AM ESTUPDATED WED, NOV 29 202311:27 AM EST
Rohan Goswami@IN/ROHANGOSWAMICNBC

KEY POINTS
  • U.S. chipmakers are at least a decade away from “supply chain independence” in China, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang thinks.
  • Huang described it as an “absolutely” necessary effort for U.S. national security.
  • Nvidia has been the subject of increasingly stricter export controls, limiting its ability to send its most advanced chips to China.
Jensen Huang, CEO of NVIDIA, arrives for the Inaugural AI Insight Forum in Russell Building on Capitol Hill, on Wednesday, September 13, 2023. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Jensen Huang, CEO of NVIDIA, arrives for the Inaugural AI Insight Forum in Russell Building on Capitol Hill, on Wednesday, September 13, 2023. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)
Tom Williams | Cq-roll Call, Inc. | Getty Images

U.S. chipmakers are at least a decade away from “supply chain independence” from China, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang told CNBC’s Andrew Ross Sorkin.

“We should absolutely go down the journey of it,” Huang said in an appearance at the New York Times’ DealBook Conference, referring to the Biden administration’s effort to delink China from U.S. chip supply. “But total independence of supply chain is not a real practical thing for a decade or two.”

Asked whether Nvidia should continue to do business with China, Huang said, “We’re a company that was built for business and so we try to do business with everybody we can. On the other hand, our national security matters and our national competitiveness matters.”

Nvidia warned in its third-quarter earnings on Nov. 21 that it expects a negative impact from U.S. export controls during the fourth quarter

Nvidia has been subject to increasingly tighter export controls, limiting its ability to send its most high-powered GPUs used for artificial intelligence to China. “The most critical technology that we build, the leading edge of it is not made available to China,” Huang told Sorkin.

But Huang also noted that China can find a way to obtain that technology or “inspire” domestic chipmakers. Nvidia is still a decade ahead of those companies, Huang said in specific reference to sanctioned Chinese manufacturer Huawei.

The Biden administration has prioritized limiting China’s access to financial and intellectual resources. Beyond the export of advanced chips, the U.S. government has also imposed restrictions on which industries U.S. venture firms can invest in within China.

Huang also opined on the rapid progression of AI development. Nvidia has played a key role in growing the industry, through its increasingly powerful GPUs. Huang said that AI which equals human intellect will be achieved within five years.

www.cnbc.com

Nvidia CEO: U.S. chipmakers at least a decade away from China supply chain independence

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang thinks the U.S. is still at least a decade away from China chip supply chain independence, adding that it was "absolutely" needed.
www.cnbc.com www.cnbc.com
 
each such warning is a death knoll for CCP. US companies are learning the hard way not to trust CCP led China for their manufacture.
 
ProudThamizhan said:
each such warning is a death knoll for CCP. US companies are learning the hard way not to trust CCP led China for their manufacture.
Click to expand...
LOl, we hope they trust you India and your beloved Modi soon, they trust China with Iphone, Tesla and everything, but trust India with basically nothing.
 
Chip is the new oil.

For each country to be independent is very crucial.

ProudThamizhan said:
each such warning is a death knoll for CCP. US companies are learning the hard way not to trust CCP led China for their manufacture.
Click to expand...

China is very gladly to work with USA businessmen.

But it's USA politicians who doesn't want it, under an argument that China is a rival country.

Under the same circumstance, India too, except India is not yet reached the level that India becomes a threat for USA interest.
 
Menthol said:
Chip is the new oil.

For each country to be independent is very crucial.



China is very gladly to work with USA businessmen.

But it's USA politicians who doesn't want it, under an argument that China is a rival country.

Under the same circumstance, India too, except India is not yet reached the level that India becomes a threat for USA interest.
Click to expand...
I know, I just like to see @beijingwalker triggered into his usual song and dance
 

Similar threads

beijingwalker
‘There is no other China, there is only one China’: Nvidia CEO warns of ‘enormous damage’ to US tech if China chip war escalates
Replies
8
Views
804
kankan326
kankan326
F-22Raptor
US chipmaker Nvidia strikes AI gold
Replies
0
Views
418
F-22Raptor
F-22Raptor
艹艹艹
Cerebras CEO puts Nvidia on blast for 'arming' China with top-tier GPUs
Replies
1
Views
157
buntalanlucu
B
StraightEdge
nvidia won't leave the China market, inspite of US sanctions!
Replies
0
Views
177
StraightEdge
StraightEdge
beijingwalker
Nvidia: US’s curbs on chip sales to China will lead to “permanent loss of opportunities for US industry”
Replies
1
Views
232
beijingwalker
beijingwalker

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom