Nusantara, Indonesia new capital, development and update

Minister of Finance (Menkeu) Sri Mulyani ensured that DKI Jakarta will remain the center of the economy, even though the National Capital City (IKN) moved to East Kalimantan. The reason is, Jakarta has a myriad of charms.The woman, who is familiarly called Ani, explained that Indonesia's economic growth is supported by the activities of the people of Jakarta. Not only that, all government activities in Jakarta should also not be underestimated, because they have an attachment to the Indonesian economy."Jakarta is not just about government buildings. But government activities that attract many other links are multipliers that should not be underestimated," said Sri Mulyani in the, Thursday (8/12).Furthermore, the total state assets in Jakarta are valued at Rp 1,464 trillion. These assets need to be managed when the central government moves to IKN Nusantara.Later, state assets in Jakarta will be managed in an integrated manner by the Ministry of Finance after being abandoned by employees of ministries or institutions that move to IKN Nusantara."Every asset needs to be identified how sustainable it is managed which can generate profits for the country," he continued.The Ministry of Communication and Informatics revealed that there will be at least 118,000 to 180,000 civil servants who will have their first turn.Based on a copy of Appendix II to Law number 3 of 2022 concerning IKN, the transfer of ministries and institutions that can support the role of IKN as the center of government, considers the institutional order of government.The first cluster of governments to move is the offices of the president and vice president. Furthermore, in this cluster there are also coordinating ministries, namely the Coordinating Ministry for Economic Affairs, the Coordinating Ministry for Politics, Law, and Security (Polhukam), the Coordinating Ministry for Human Development and Culture (PMK), and the Coordinating Ministry for Maritime Affairs and Investment (Marves).Then also the triumvirate ministries (Ministry of Internal Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Defense). As mandated by the 1945 Constitution, these three ministries serve as acting presidential duties if the president and vice president are unable to do so.Furthermore, the ministry directly supports the performance of the president and vice president. Starting from the Ministry of State Secretariat, Cabinet Secretariat, Presidential Staff Office (KSP), and Presidential Advisory Council (Wantimpres). Furthermore, the ministries that support the preparation of basic infrastructure in IKN, namely the Ministry of Communication and Information, the Ministry of PUPR, and the Ministry of ATR / BPN.In this first cluster of moves, there are also ministries that support budgeting planning. The Ministry of Finance, Bappenas, and the Ministry of PANRB were also brought to IKN Nusantara.Then state defense and security tools as well as ministries or institutions that support law enforcement also participated, namely the Headquarters of the TNI, TNI AD, TNI AU, TNI AL, Mabes Polri, Paspampres, BIN, BSSN, Kejagung, Kemenkumham, and KPK.Meanwhile, those who got their turn in the second cluster were ministries that support the development of the IKN area, namely the Ministry of Transportation, KLHK, and the Ministry of SOEs. This cluster also includes ministries that support the implementation of basic services and human development, namely the Ministry of Religion, Ministry of Health, Ministry of Education and Culture, Ministry of Social Affairs, Ministry of Rural Affairs, Ministry ofPppa, and Ministry of Youth and Sports.Then in the third cluster, there is a ministry that supports economic development and investment. Consisting of the Ministry of Trade, Ministry of Industry, Ministry of Cooperatives and SMEs, Ministry of Manpower, Ministry of Energy, Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, KKP, Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy, and BKPM.In the fourth cluster, it was the turn of non-ministerial government agencies. Starting from BPS, BKN, LAN, BKKBN, BNN, BNPB, BNPT, Basarnas, BIG, Bakamla, Lemhannas, Wantannas, LKPP, BRIN, and BPOM.In the fifth cluster, namely non-structural institutions. These include KPU, Bawaslu, DKPP, PPATK, ORI, KASN, BPIP, BNPP, KIP, KKIP and DPOD.