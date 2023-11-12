What's new

Now some powerful circles asking question about Nawaz Sharif become next 4th time PM of Pakistan, why?.

HAIDER

HAIDER

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
May 21, 2006
Messages
33,672
Reaction score
14
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Why Nawaz is getting such a VIP treatment, all cases against him are closed and set aside even PPP leadership, open all cases against PPP. Jailed all PTI leadership or anyone announce to contest election from PTI. But few answered , GCC, US/Democrats and India wants to bring him in power. Pakistan will part of new front against China. Or Pakistan will eventually work under Indian economic circles ?
 
IDK about US doubt they care but since Sharif is pro India so maybe through their lobbies in DC they might put pressure on US indirectly
Also China prefers him too, just like GCC - its false to assume China dislikes him

Because his economic policies rely on ghulami - ofcourse China would like a man who took all those loans without negotiating one bit or thinking long term
He sucks up to india - so Indian establishment likes him too
DK why GCC prefers him though

whatever the case he'll be removed in a year or 2 after yet another Pak establishments tantrum so it doesn't matter at the end of the day
PMship is a revolving door in PK because of army's ADHD
 
But something is behind closed doors ....why bringing in power the most corrupt. Brought him from London with all gurantees to end all corruption cases and become PM. Well PMLN already in govt since last two years anyway. Just appoint Nawaz PM, no need of elections.
 
Asim Whisky is doing all this to return the favour to Mota Nawaja for appointing
him Thief of Army Staff. Once Nawaja is PM he has promised Asim Whisky an
extension for another 3 years.
1699809987583.png
 

