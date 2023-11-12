Now some powerful circles asking question about Nawaz Sharif become next 4th time PM of Pakistan, why?.

HAIDER
Why Nawaz is getting such a VIP treatment, all cases against him are closed and set aside even PPP leadership, open all cases against PPP. Jailed all PTI leadership or anyone announce to contest election from PTI. But few answered , GCC, US/Democrats and India wants to bring him in power. Pakistan will part of new front against China. Or Pakistan will eventually work under Indian economic circles ?