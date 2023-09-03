Now or Never Movement

What's new

1000 Pakistanis from US, EU, UK, Canada, Australia will be coming to Pakistan on Sptember 22 to show their support for the restoration of Law, Constitution, human rights, rights of minorities and to disband use of religious and secterian cards.

One recent initiative.
لکھ کر دو

20230903_130531.jpg


Plz tweet
Spread the word.

لکھ کر دو

 
