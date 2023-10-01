‘Not mere speeches’ — Abbasi counsels ‘N’ to take action against ex-generals

Terms 2017 Faizabad sit-in ‘darkest chapter’ in country’s history Click to expand...

Terming the 2017 Faizabad sit-in ‘the darkest chapter’ in Pakistan’s history, former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi called on the leadership of the PML-N to file a formal complaint against the former army chief and ex-spymaster, instead of resorting to ‘speeches and statements’, if they are genuinely committed to the issue.In an appearance on ‘Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Saath’ on Geo News, the ex-premier emphasised that the focus should be on reviewing the entire context of the Faizabad sit-in, rather than singling out one individual or officer for action, Dawn.com reported.“We’re ready to present ourselves and speak of the facts from what we can remember,” he said as he reaffirmed his support for a probe into the matter.When asked if the statement “to move on from speeches and statements” was directed at PML-N as well, the former PM said, “Yes, absolutely they will have to do it.”Reflecting on the challenging period, Mr Abbasi mentioned that during his tenure, his government experienced humiliation. “Miftah Ismail, who was overseas for a fundraising campaign had to answer many questions about the situation back home,” he recalled.“It has now become a tradition to paralyse the capital of the country for your own ulterior motives,” he said, while pointing out that the police refrained from taking action fearing the loss of lives.“I saw that the capital police were not ready to take any action and paramilitary forces were not available,” he said. “We had a talk with [then army chief] Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa and he pointed out that the army was not meant to handle such matters. They only have guns. The matter was settled somehow later but the writ of the state was affected.”Mr Abbasi, who initially said that he had offered Zahid Hamid’s resignation in a bid he to diffuse the matter, revealed in the interview that the move was agreed on in one of the meetings of the National Security Council.“I wouldn’t say it was someone’s desire, but after consultations, it was said that the resignation was necessary to finish the matter and that it won’t end before that,” he added. News channels shutdownMr Abbasi also cleared the air regarding the shutdown of TV channels during the sit-in.“When channels are closed down in Pakistan, Pemra or the government is not behind it. Everyone knows who has control over it,” he said.“Marriyum Aurangzeb was the information minister back then, it was her job, not mine,” he said, adding that he never took part in shutting down or opening up of channels.He also shed light on how retired Gen Bajwa openly acknowledged that the army had created a ‘hybrid system.’“He even said he got Imran Khan’s government the required numbers for the no-confidence motion and all these things are on record,” he said. Speaking of PML-N’s future strategy, he said that he could not defend the party’s position and only the party president was bound to answer the questions of voters.