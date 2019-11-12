What's new

Not a single penny returned by Sharif & Zardari Families | Made a Fool out of Govt., NAB, Army & All

Not a single penny returned by Sharifs, Zardaris, Ishaq Families | Made a big Fool out of PTI, Imran Khan, NAB, Army, ISI and the biggest Fool the 200 million Pakistanis waiting to get the $40 billion plus from the corrupt mafia of Pakistan, are now hopeless.
  • Pakistanis 200 million have not got a single penny out of the vast lot of politicians, Group industrialists, Business men, Beaurocrats, Judges or even Army Men who corrupted, looted and raped Pakistan economy dry and built thier own empires.
  • Not a single penny returned by vast empires of Zardaris, Nawaz Sharifs, Ishaq Dars etc stashed overseas.
This is the state of Pakistan's Institutes, it is our state actually, it is the sorry part of how they looted Pakistan systematically and left dwindling state of affairs.
 
Not in Penny thats correct, but some recovery was made in rupees, Rs2.12bn to be more precise, from Anwar Majeed's Omni group who is the right hand man of Zardari.

https://www.dawn.com/news/1497287

However PTI still has 3 years and 10 months, so whats your hurry?
 
How you can get when all parties have share in it, Esa tou hoga jab “ choran nu pe gai mor”
 
you are wrong on replace
they have support of 50% of EDUCATED punjab population and 50% of EDUCATED sindh population

establishment is afraid of those powerful people and therefore have deicded to give them a free hand

had this been poor uneducated mass than may be but educated people have a lot of strength and can create havoc/ choas if we dont listen to them
 
You can count me out from 200 million Pakistanis, I never had any hopes and never believed in empty slogans. ---- We don't have any system in place for accountability, our system is more like humiliating/crushing opponents.

Our establishment is fully responsible for where Pakistan stands today-- They have directly ruled for around 30 years, they supported two tenure of Nawaz Sharif, PML q (and now PTi) and still we couldn't have a system for accountability -- I have no doubts that our power corridor/ruling elite are corrupt, so they will never allow a fair accountability system in Pakistan.
 
What about the 400 million increase in forex some people were pointing to (for sharif departure for medical treatment abroad)? Has it been since explained?
 
Dont worry people will again vote for nawaz and zardari. That is good this nation deserves it.
 
Establishment is not much interested in extracting any looted money. What they want is that NS leave the country and do not return for a while. With SS, they have not much of a problem.
 
All this is going to deaf ears, no one returned any money to Pakistani Treasure.

Pay back 'looted' money and leave Pakistan: Imran Khan to Zardari and Sharif
They need to return the country's money first then they can go anywhere, says Imran

Nawaz-Sharif-and-Asif-Ali-Zardari_16bb2fe56ba_large.jpg


Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has declared that his government would not offer any amnesty to politicians like ex-president Asif Ali Zardari and premier Nawaz Sharif accused in corruption cases but if they returned the "looted money" under a plea bargain, they could leave the country.
lg.php


Khan also revealed that the incarcerated former prime minister Sharif's sons tried to secure the release of their father with the help of "two friendly countries."

Khan did not reveal the names of the two countries but said they just conveyed him the message but did not press for Sharif's release.

"They told me that we will not interfere," said Khan, who was accompanied by the adviser on Finance, Hafeez Sheikh, and Federal Board of Revenue Chairman, Shabbar Zaidi.

Sharif, 69, has been serving a seven-year prison term at the Kot Lakhpat Jail in Lahore since December 24, 2018 when an accountability court convicted him in one of the three corruption cases filed in the wake of the apex court's July 28, 2017 order in the Panama Papers case.

Sharif and his family have denied any wrongdoing and allege that the corruption cases against them were politically motivated.

In May, the apex court rejected Sharif's review petition seeking bail on medical grounds and permission to go abroad for medical treatment.

Khan said that those convicted for corruption would not be allowed to go away until they gave back the stolen money.


"They need to return the country's money first then they can go anywhere they want," he said.

"If Nawaz (Sharif) wants to go abroad for his medical treatment then he should return the looted money first and if Asif Ali Zardari has such an issue he should return the money," Khan told ARYNewsTV on Monday.

"The NRO will not be offered," he said, referring to a deal similar to the National Reconciliation Ordinance issued by former dictator Pervez Musharraf, under which cases against a large number of politicians and political workers were dropped.

"Two NROs issued by Musharraf to [PML-N's 'supreme leader'] Nawaz Sharif and [PPP Co-Chairman] Asif Ali Zardari destroyed the country. Later, both of them also gave NROs to each other," Khan said.

The prime miniser added, "Money launderers are being kept as VIPs. I have asked the law ministry to shift them to a jail where regular prisoners are kept."


"A plea bargain can be allowed and no foreign country can do anything. They (Sharif and Zardari) will have to pay the money," he said.

Former president Zardari is in the custody of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for his role in three corruption cases.

He has been named in a multi-million dollar money laundering case along with his sister Faryal Talpur.


According to the NAB, the duo made transactions of Rs 150 million through alleged fake bank accounts.

Khan also spoke about the economy and said that it would improve as the difficult time was over.

Khan said his government had spent USD 10 billion on debt servicing on loans taken by the previous governments.

"A comprehensive plan is being devised including new legislation to control smuggling and money laundering," he said.
 
In this case, the actual culprit of Pakistan's downfall is Establishment and not Sharif or Zardari.
Establishment is doing all this just to make thing work for them and not for chu-tt-iya awam of Pakistan.
 
even if it was recovered it would never be spend on public but will go in hands of other corrupts who are part of current setup that is why we not deserve for getting this wealth back
 
loo je faisla agaya
 
bro thats the issue!

nawaz zardari ik fazlu or other shit shows are not an issue for Pakistan main issue is genraills sitting in MaslihatHQ where they make stupid plans breed abole minions unleash them on public and make conditions worse so they can keep maintain their absolute power over Pakistan!!!

in ganraillls ka awaan ki khushali ya Pakistan say koi matlab nai bas inka power aur chowdrahat rehni chayeh!

2 tanks 1 ships 3 jahaz aur baki sab ghq keh khazano may daffun hojana hai;

votes dont matter Ganrail pahaly bhutto ko laye ga phir maryam ko!
 

