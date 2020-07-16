What's new

110121866_2162360203909821_6951820233916163764_n.jpg




109945429_2162360010576507_8972901398561132258_n.jpg




109360914_2162359907243184_4032350032527848831_n.jpg




108032946_2162359873909854_1060815033854997992_n.jpg




107825739_2162359763909865_5355512107026955697_n.jpg





108556962_2162359723909869_7024507557975316443_n.jpg
 
Wonderful thread! I can comment on a lot of these pics. But 90s? Pfft! How about 70s?!! I will be back!

We had a TV like this. It was I think from Germany (East/West--don't remember). The brand was 'Normandy'. Would go bad every some days and we took it to a nearby TV repair shop where there would be a bunch of these dinosaurs waiting to be repaired. After the repair, the owner would call and we would eagerly go and get the tv back. Or how else we could watch 'Uncle Urfi'?!!
In 1976, Bhutto introduced color tv. Rumors were that color tv could cause eye cancer!! Initially, only very few PTV programs were in color--to save cost!
PS. In early 80s, the easy import of electronics from the middle east made color TVs and VCRs (as well as X-rated video rental shops!!) quite common in Karachi. Yup, right under the pious nose of General Zia ul Haq!!

108556962_2162359723909869_7024507557975316443_n.jpg
 

