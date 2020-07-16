Wonderful thread! I can comment on a lot of these pics. But 90s? Pfft! How about 70s?!! I will be back!We had a TV like this. It was I think from Germany (East/West--don't remember). The brand was 'Normandy'. Would go bad every some days and we took it to a nearby TV repair shop where there would be a bunch of these dinosaurs waiting to be repaired. After the repair, the owner would call and we would eagerly go and get the tv back. Or how else we could watch 'Uncle Urfi'?!!In 1976, Bhutto introduced color tv. Rumors were that color tv could cause eye cancer!! Initially, only very few PTV programs were in color--to save cost!PS. In early 80s, the easy import of electronics from the middle east made color TVs and VCRs (as well as X-rated video rental shops!!) quite common in Karachi. Yup, right under the pious nose of General Zia ul Haq!!