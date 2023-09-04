North Waziristan: On the announcement of Jirga, angry people stormed the house of the accused of murder, tried to burn him

Kingdom come
FULL MEMBER
- Joined
- Jun 15, 2021
- Messages
- 823
- Reaction score
- -3
- Country
- Location
North Waziristan: On the announcement of Jirga, angry people stormed the house of the accused of murder, tried to burn it
Rasool Dawar
An attempt was made to set fire to the house of the accused in the murder case in Mir Ali area of North Waziristan.
In North Waziristan, the tribal Jirga formed an army and announced to demolish the murderer's house.
In this regard, DPO North Waziristan has sent a report of the incident to DIG Operations Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, in which it is stated that the accused killed the brother and sister-in-law over a money dispute.
The DPO report states that an FIR was registered against the accused in Mir Ali police station on September 2 and the Jirga announced the demolition of Abidullah's house on September 3.
According to the report, the mob stormed the house of accused Abidullah and tried to set the house on fire, the police reached the spot and stopped the demolition of the house. .
Rasool Dawar
An attempt was made to set fire to the house of the accused in the murder case in Mir Ali area of North Waziristan.
In North Waziristan, the tribal Jirga formed an army and announced to demolish the murderer's house.
In this regard, DPO North Waziristan has sent a report of the incident to DIG Operations Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, in which it is stated that the accused killed the brother and sister-in-law over a money dispute.
The DPO report states that an FIR was registered against the accused in Mir Ali police station on September 2 and the Jirga announced the demolition of Abidullah's house on September 3.
According to the report, the mob stormed the house of accused Abidullah and tried to set the house on fire, the police reached the spot and stopped the demolition of the house. .
شمالی وزیرستان: جرگے کے اعلان پر مشتعل افراد کا قتل کے ملزم کے گھر دھاوا، جلانے کی کوشش
جرگے نے عابداللہ کے گھر کو 3 ستمبر کو گرانےکا اعلان کیا: ڈی پی او
urdu.geo.tv
Last edited: