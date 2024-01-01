North Korea Kim Jong Un, China's Xi exchange New Year's greetings, declare 2024 as the "year of DPRK-China friendship"​

Dec. 31, 2023, at 4:57 p.m.FILE PHOTO: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping during Xi's visit in Pyongyang, North Korea, in this picture released by by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on June 21, 2019. KCNA via REUTERS/File PhotoREUTERSSEOUL, Jan. 1 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Chinese President Xi Jinping exchanged New Year's greetings, vowing to enhance their bilateral ties in 2024 as the two countries celebrate the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations, Pyongyang's state media reported Monday.In his message to Xi, Kim declared 2024 as the "year of DPRK-China friendship," marking the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). DPRK stands for the North's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea."Through the 'year of DPRK-China friendship,' the two parties and two countries will further promote exchange and visits in all fields, including politics, economy and culture, further deepen the ties of friendship and unity and intensify the cooperation in the joint struggle to safeguard regional and global peace and stability, thus adding a new page to the history of the DPRK-China relations," the KCNA said in an English-language dispatch.Kim also conveyed his wishes for Xi's good health in the new year and success in running the country, as well as prosperity.In response, Xi also announced that this year would be designated as a "year of China-DPRK friendship," according to a separate English dispatch from the KNCA."In recent years, the traditional China-DPRK friendly and cooperative relations have entered a new historic period, thanks to the joint efforts and encouragement of both sides," Xi stated in his message.Xi also highlighted that both sides have maintained close strategic communication, intensified working-level cooperation, and strengthened coordination and cooperation in multilateral international issues, saying such efforts have promoted the continuous development of relations, defending the common interests of the two countries and regional peace and stability."It is our steadfast policy to successfully defend, consolidate and develop the traditional China-DPRK friendly and cooperative relations," Xi said.While Kim and Xi have previously exchanged greetings on various occasions, it is quite rare for them to simultaneously send New Year's messages.