'North Korea fires ICBM capable of reaching US', North Korea’s Kim warns of ‘more offensive actions against US’

BY NICK ROBERTSON - 12/19/23 8:59 AM ETA TV screen is seen reporting North Korea’s missile launch with a file image of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, April 13, 2023. North Korea launched a ballistic missile that landed in the waters between the Korean Peninsula and Japan on Thursday, prompting Japan to order residents on an island to take shelter as a precaution. The order has been lifted. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)North Korean leader Kim Jong Un followed the test of a powerful new ballistic missile with threats against the U.S., North Korean state media reported Tuesday.Kim pledged “more offensive actions” to fend off what he described as increasing American aggression in the region, signaling the country will continue to grow its missile arsenal.The Hwasong-18 missile test Monday was the third for the weapon, a powerful platform that has the potential range to reach the U.S. mainland, according to military analysts.Kim said the test proved what the North could do if the U.S. were to make “a wrong decision against it,” state media KCNA reported, according to The Associated Press He emphasized to “never overlook all the reckless and irresponsible military threats of the enemies … and to strongly counter them with more offensive actions,” KCNA said.State media also described joint U.S.-South Korean military drills and the deployment of additional U.S. Navy assets to the region as “extremely provocative.”The Hwasong-18 test on Monday was successful, state media said, with the missile landing about 620 miles east of North Korea in the Sea of Japan.The missile system, which Kim has previously described as the country’s most powerful ever, was tested in April and July Defense analyst Ankit Panda said the missile system is likely still in developmental phases.“Based on their statement, this looks to have been an exercise in signaling and a developmental test in one,” he told the AP. “There’s nothing new here technically, as far as I can tell at this early stage, but they’re certainly growing increasingly confident in their new solid propellant ICBM.”North Korean state media said the launches were spurred by increasing cooperation between the U.S. and South Korea on nuclear defense, including a new cooperative defense treaty between the two countries on Friday.The White House condemned the Monday test and said it is a “flagrant violation” of United Nations bans on testing and North Korean sanctions.