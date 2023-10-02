What's new

Nobel Prize goes to scientists behind mRNA Covid vaccines

Nobel Prize goes to scientists behind mRNA Covid vaccines

Nobel Prize goes to scientists behind mRNA Covid vaccines

Katalin Kariko and Drew Weissman developed the technology behind Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines.
>> Congratulations and fantastic for the scientists - a debt of gratitude that is shown in the so many lives their collective work have saved with their work and now recognition by their peers. The technology they developed is part of the future of medicine now.
 
Both Katalin Kariko and Drew Weissman must really feel indebted to China for providing them an opportunity to develop this vaccine. Without China, Covid 19 wouldn’t have been possible. Congratulations to both of them and thank you China.
 
Must thank ft derrick too and the real test was delta the indian variant
 

