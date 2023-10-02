Ali_Baba
Nobel Prize goes to scientists behind mRNA Covid vaccines
>> Congratulations and fantastic for the scientists - a debt of gratitude that is shown in the so many lives their collective work have saved with their work and now recognition by their peers. The technology they developed is part of the future of medicine now.
Nobel Prize goes to scientists behind mRNA Covid vaccines
Katalin Kariko and Drew Weissman developed the technology behind Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines.
www.bbc.co.uk
