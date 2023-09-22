No wonder many young people shun regular jobs, China sees livestreaming sales hit RMB 1.27 trillion in the first half of 2023​

beijingwalker
No wonder many young people shun regular jobs, China sees livestreaming sales hit RMB 1.27 trillion in the first half of 2023Sep 22, 2023
China sees livestreaming sales hit RMB 1.27 trillion in the first half of 2023. Credit: Bigstock/weedezign
In the first half of 2023, China’s major e-commerce platforms achieved a cumulative livestreaming sales volume of RMB 1.27 trillion ($174 billion), according to a September 21 report by IThome, which cited data from the National Institute of Metrology, China.
In the first half of this year, there were over 110 million livestreams on these platforms and more than 70 million products were showcased through live commerce, the report said. During the same period, the number of active e-commerce livestreamers in China reached over 2.7 million.
In 2022, more than 120 million livestreaming activities were conducted on major e-commerce platforms and received over 1.1 trillion views in total, according to a report released in January by China’s Ministry of Commerce and the National Bureau of Statistics. Throughout 2022, there were 1.1 million active livestreamers in China, the report stated.
