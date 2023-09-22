What's new

No wonder many young people shun regular jobs, China sees livestreaming sales hit RMB 1.27 trillion in the first half of 2023

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Nov 4, 2011
Messages
63,044
Reaction score
-55
Country
China
Location
China

No wonder many young people shun regular jobs, China sees livestreaming sales hit RMB 1.27 trillion in the first half of 2023​

Sep 22, 2023

China sees livestreaming sales hit RMB 1.27 trillion in the first half of 2023. Credit: Bigstock/weedezign

In the first half of 2023, China’s major e-commerce platforms achieved a cumulative livestreaming sales volume of RMB 1.27 trillion ($174 billion), according to a September 21 report by IThome, which cited data from the National Institute of Metrology, China.

In the first half of this year, there were over 110 million livestreams on these platforms and more than 70 million products were showcased through live commerce, the report said. During the same period, the number of active e-commerce livestreamers in China reached over 2.7 million.

In 2022, more than 120 million livestreaming activities were conducted on major e-commerce platforms and received over 1.1 trillion views in total, according to a report released in January by China’s Ministry of Commerce and the National Bureau of Statistics. Throughout 2022, there were 1.1 million active livestreamers in China, the report stated.

technode.com

China sees livestreaming sales hit RMB 1.27 trillion in the first half of 2023 · TechNode

In the first half of 2023, China’s major e-commerce platforms achieved a cumulative livestreaming sales volume of RMB 1.27 trillion ($174 billion),
technode.com technode.com
 

Similar threads

beijingwalker
China’s foreign trade soars to $2.81 trillion (20.1 trillion yuan) in H1 2023, Ist time the country’s half year trade exceeds 20 trillion yuan
Replies
6
Views
260
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
China continues to lead global e-commerce market with expected $2.2trn sales in 2023, accounting for one-third of the global e-commerce payment value
Replies
0
Views
156
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Mindblowing !! BYD new energy vehicles sales up 87% year on year, for the first six months rising 97% to 1.27 million vehicles
Replies
4
Views
168
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
China’s NEV sales hit new high in August, BYD continues to expand its lead
Replies
0
Views
106
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Chinese-brand passenger car sales up 21.2 pct in January-August, market share hits 54.2 percent
Replies
0
Views
78
beijingwalker
beijingwalker

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom