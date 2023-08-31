No respect lives of Others... Vigo is in Action !

Follow along with the video below to see how to install our site as a web app on your home screen.
Unless good people of morals and courage don't stand up and fight noting will change. And it is not just picking up guns and going to GHQ (advice against that - not a smart move).This is Napak Fouj waging war against its own people, until the awaam does not pick
up guns and head to GHQ then nothing will change.
all it takes is one guy to shoot a ak47 towards these guys and watch the fear they will have.
Only person who had the guts to do it was a Retd Major. He shot and killed a cop who was jumping over his gate.I am surprised no one has done a Raymond Davis on these guys or even those Police who raided
homes. It only takes 1 person to do it then these guys will be shitting their pants to go someone's
house.
