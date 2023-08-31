What's new

No respect lives of Others... Vigo is in Action !

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1697166885584793836

Keep it up, eventually enough will die, enough will be subjegated, that there will be a critical mass with nothing to live for.

Only then will Pakistan be cleansed.
 
what became of the drunk fauji who killed school going girls in the Northern Areas, and was subsequently whisked away to safety by the Brigadier of that Area?
 
This is Napak Fouj waging war against its own people, until the awaam does not pick
up guns and head to GHQ then nothing will change.
 
This is Napak Fouj waging war against its own people, until the awaam does not pick
up guns and head to GHQ then nothing will change.
Unless good people of morals and courage don't stand up and fight noting will change. And it is not just picking up guns and going to GHQ (advice against that - not a smart move).
At every step in our society we are forced to compromise our principles. We all take the easier road to the quick fixes and resolutions. No one is willing to get inconvenienced. From top to bottom our societal ethics, morals and principles are compromised. Which is why the nation is spineless and rudderless in the face of such governance.
 
all it takes is one guy to shoot a ak47 towards these guys and watch the fear they will have.
 
all it takes is one guy to shoot a ak47 towards these guys and watch the fear they will have.
I am surprised no one has done a Raymond Davis on these guys or even those Police who raided
homes. It only takes 1 person to do it then these guys will be shitting their pants to go someone's
house.
 
I am surprised no one has done a Raymond Davis on these guys or even those Police who raided
homes. It only takes 1 person to do it then these guys will be shitting their pants to go someone's
house.
Only person who had the guts to do it was a Retd Major. He shot and killed a cop who was jumping over his gate.
 

