No Relief Will Be Provided To Faiz Hameed In Faizabad Sit-In Review Case, Says Suharwardy

The analyst has said that Asad Qaisar might become the new chairman of the PTI​

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Esa has formed a three-member bench comprising Justice Aminuddin Khan and Justice Athar Minallah to hear the Faizabad sit-in review case on September 28, and the CJP will not provide any relief to Lieutenant General (retired) Faiz Hameed, who signed the agreement in the capacity of ‘guarantor’.

While speaking at a program on Naya Daur TV, senior analyst Muzamal Suharwardy said that CJP Esa and the other two judges of the bench will also stand with the law and constitution, and the constitution says Faiz violated his oath by taking part in politics.

He said that the apex court would announce the verdict against Faiz because of his signature on the agreement that was signed between the then government and Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan (TLP).

Suharwardy said that the chief justice will also take steps to ensure transparency in the promotion of judges. He added that the Faizabad sit-in review case and transparency in the promotion of judges are two main goals of the chief justice.

The analyst said that former federal minister Muhammad Ali Durrani is trying for reconciliation between the army and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). Not pursuing politics against the army and not forgiving those involved in the May 9 riots are two main conditions of Durrani’s reconciliation plan.

He mentioned that the PTI has owned Durrani’s meeting with PTI leader Asad Qaisar and has formally announced through the official Twitter handle that the party will not pursue politics against the establishment.

The analyst termed the development an apology tendered by PTI chairman Imran Khan, adding that the army will not forgive Khan and those involved in the May 9 riots despite the apology.

Suharwardy also said that there are huge chance that Asad Qaisar might become the new chairman of the PTI.
What about Bajwa? Faiz wasn't operating without army chief consent. If Faiz goes down so should Bajwa and I will actually cheer for Faiz Esa sb but I know this charade will have a drop scene pretty soon.
 
Qudos to this so called ANAL-yst , if Cheap Justice of Pakistan General faiz esa (noon league) , will not spare faizu for signing as a guarantor of faizabad dharna then who will stop him signing death penalty for Bajwa, faisal naseer for ousting PM KHAN at the order of master USA , and the preparators of 9 may attack haji dirty hafiz and nadeem anjum khusra? meetha hup aor karwa thu ?

IceCold said:
What about Bajwa? Faiz wasn't operating without army chief consent. If Faiz goes down so should Bajwa and I will actually cheer for Faiz Esa sb but I know this charade will have a drop scene pretty soon.
You Remembered the famous words of this noon league cheap justice " i will close my eyes if someone ever tries to show me that cypher copy " :lol:
 

