No Relief Will Be Provided To Faiz Hameed In Faizabad Sit-In Review Case, Says Suharwardy

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Esa has formed a three-member bench comprising Justice Aminuddin Khan and Justice Athar Minallah to hear the Faizabad sit-in review case on September 28, and the CJP will not provide any relief to Lieutenant General (retired) Faiz Hameed, who signed the agreement in the capacity of ‘guarantor’.While speaking at a program on Naya Daur TV, senior analyst Muzamal Suharwardy said that CJP Esa and the other two judges of the bench will also stand with the law and constitution, and the constitution says Faiz violated his oath by taking part in politics.He said that the apex court would announce the verdict against Faiz because of his signature on the agreement that was signed between the then government and Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan (TLP).Suharwardy said that the chief justice will also take steps to ensure transparency in the promotion of judges. He added that the Faizabad sit-in review case and transparency in the promotion of judges are two main goals of the chief justice.The analyst said that former federal minister Muhammad Ali Durrani is trying for reconciliation between the army and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). Not pursuing politics against the army and not forgiving those involved in the May 9 riots are two main conditions of Durrani’s reconciliation plan.He mentioned that the PTI has owned Durrani’s meeting with PTI leader Asad Qaisar and has formally announced through the official Twitter handle that the party will not pursue politics against the establishment.The analyst termed the development an apology tendered by PTI chairman Imran Khan, adding that the army will not forgive Khan and those involved in the May 9 riots despite the apology.Suharwardy also said that there are huge chance that Asad Qaisar might become the new chairman of the PTI.