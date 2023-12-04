No negotiations with anyone in jail, PTI will win elections: Imran Khan

Imran Khan's first media talk since being jailed. This is all he said Imran Khan claims neither he met anyone in jail nor did somebody negotiate with him; PTI will win the elections

Khan made these remarks while answering a reporter’s question, in his first interaction with the media since being imprisoned, about whether someone held negotiations with him.He was speaking to the media after the special court of the Official Secrets Act hearing the cipher case against the former premier and Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the two suspects would be indicted on December 12.To another question about whether he was likely to remain in jail for a long time, Imran Khan said it did not matter to him and that he was ready to even lay down his life. “The May 9 incidents were part of the London plan. I was arrested unconstitutionally,” he remarked, adding that 10,000 people were arrested in 48 hours.Recalling the events of May 9, the former PTI chairman said Dr Yasmin Rashid can be clearly seen asking people not to go inside the Lahore Corps Commander House. He added that CCTV footage could be seen to check who led the miscreants inside.Furthermore, Khan said false accusations had been made through Khawar Maneka, adding that these were morally corrupt people.“I can say on oath that I saw Bushra Bibi on the day of the marriage,” he insisted.Imran Khan said he wanted to convey a message that the “” was ready to fight till his last breath. He further alleged that the so-called London Plan was meant to bring back PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, jail all PTI officials and finish the party.“I am making it clear to you today that the PTI will win the elections,” the former PTI chief said, adding that looking at the situation, it was feared they would run away from elections.He further commented on the economy, saying that growth has dropped from 6.17 to zero. “People are not mad; they know what these people have done.”On the other hand, Shah Mahmood Qureshi told a reporter he did not need any office within the party. The former minister was responding to a journalist’s statement that Barrister Gohar Ali Khan had been made the PTI chairman.“I stood by Khan yesterday; I am standing today and will continue to do so in the future,” Qureshi asserted. He added that he was at a stage where he did not need a position.He further urged the supporters of the former PTI chairman to go out of their houses and cast their votes. He added that he was in the hearts of Imran Khan and the people of the PTI.