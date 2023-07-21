What's new

No indication that Afghan refugees in Pakistan or along its border have engaged in acts of extremism -White House

INDIAPOSITIVE

INDIAPOSITIVE

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Sep 20, 2014
Messages
9,073
Reaction score
-28
Country
India
Location
India
WASHINGTON, July 17 (Reuters) - There is no indication that Afghan refugees in Pakistan or along its border have engaged in acts of extremism, the White House said, after Pakistan's army expressed concern that militants had found safe havens in Afghanistan.

"We've seen no indication that Afghan refugees in Pakistan or along that border are guilty of acts of terrorism," White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters in a press briefing on Monday.


Nine soldiers died after Islamist fighters stormed an army base in Pakistan's southern Balochistan province, which borders Afghanistan and Iran, and three more were killed in an exchange of fire in the area last week, according to the Pakistan military.

"And we're grateful to Pakistan for the incredible generosity that they have extended to so many Afghans who are just looking for a safe and secure place to be," Kirby said. "And we'll continue to work with Pakistan as we have on their legitimate terrorism threats."


The Pakistan army has "serious concerns on the safe havens and liberty of action available to TTP in Afghanistan," it said last week, referring to the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan militant umbrella group.

"Such attacks are intolerable and would elicit effective response from the security forces of Pakistan," it said.

Kabul has denied past accusations that it allows militant groups to launch attacks on Pakistan from its territory.


Balochistan is a mineral-rich region that has been troubled by a decades-old ethnic Baloch insurgency.

Islamist militants, who aim to overthrow the Pakistan government and install their own brand of strict Islamic law in the predominantly Muslim country of 220 million people, have also been active in Balochistan.

They have stepped up attacks since revoking a ceasefire agreement with the government in late 2022, including the bombing of a mosque in the northwestern city of Peshawar that killed more than 100 people earlier this year.


www.reuters.com

No indication Afghan refugees in Pakistan have engaged in extremism -White House

There is no indication that Afghan refugees in Pakistan or along its border have engaged in acts of extremism, the White House said, after Pakistan's army expressed concern that militants had found safe havens in Afghanistan.
www.reuters.com www.reuters.com
 
hahaha, this is what happens to slave. The master will abuse them as they please, our generals like that I suppose.
 
hussain0216 said:
I told you before its expected consequences of the fallout of the fall of Afghanistan

It was ALWAYS going to happen,,
Click to expand...
But yiu do remember when talibs came to power how pdf was celebrating , and confident that talibs will focus on kashmir,
 

Similar threads

Signalian
Afghans’ involvement in terror acts in Pakistan key concern: ISPR
2
Replies
20
Views
251
ARMalik
ARMalik
ghazi52
Taliban kill IS ‘mastermind’ of Kabul airport attack: White House
Replies
0
Views
522
ghazi52
ghazi52
Edevelop
Pakistan delivers tough message to Afghan Taliban over rising 'cross-border attacks'
2 3 4
Replies
49
Views
3K
Menace2Society
Menace2Society
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Rising terrorism: Pakistan’s special envoy due in Kabul to convey strong message about TTP
Replies
2
Views
53
Strategy&Tactics
Strategy&Tactics
Kingdom come
Top brass says Kabul abetting terror in Pakistan
2 3 4
Replies
56
Views
568
Path-Finder
Path-Finder

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom