No Establishment pick, stooge can solve the problems of the country, with no mandate.

Only a people mandated government can get the country out of the dire situation, the economic meltdown.

People support means they are willing to sacrifice for a leader of their choice, they can voluntarily pay higher taxes, the numbers of tax payers will increase many fold if the Awam are happy with the govt. of their choice.

The overseas diapora can help in FDI, investment when they are satisfied that the govt. of their choice is at the center.

It's about empathy, affinity, hope and aspirations, sympathy and resonating with the people of their choices...the recipe to make a headstart.

Hundreds of other reasons, with higher hopes and higher aspirations, now the Awam are hopeless, no nation can rise with hopelessness as prevailing today.

This simple equation cannot be understood by the braindead duffers, they knew it but not willing to accept it and do the needful.

Alas!!!!
 

