No changes to China credit rating, economic outlook: S&P Global Ratings, The firm currently has an A+ rating for China sovereign

beijingwalker
ELITE MEMBER
- Nov 4, 2011
- 65,874
- -55
- Country
- Location
No changes to China credit rating, economic outlook: S&P Global Ratings
We last affirmed our A+ long term ratings on China in June with stable outlook and there has been no changes to that yet," said S&P in an emailed response to queries from ReutersReuters
Last Updated : Dec 06 2023 | 10:12 AM IST
Ratings agency S&P Global Ratings said on Wednesday there have been no changes in its ratings on China, a day after its peer Moody's downgraded its outlook on the country's credit rating to "negative".
"We last affirmed our A+ long term ratings on China in June with stable outlook and there has been no changes to that yet," said S&P in an emailed response to queries from Reuters.
The firm currently has an A+ rating for China sovereign with a 'stable' outlook.