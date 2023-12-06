What's new

No changes to China credit rating, economic outlook: S&P Global Ratings, The firm currently has an A+ rating for China sovereign

No changes to China credit rating, economic outlook: S&P Global Ratings​

We last affirmed our A+ long term ratings on China in June with stable outlook and there has been no changes to that yet," said S&P in an emailed response to queries from Reuters

Dec 06 2023

Ratings agency S&P Global Ratings said on Wednesday there have been no changes in its ratings on China, a day after its peer Moody's downgraded its outlook on the country's credit rating to "negative".
"We last affirmed our A+ long term ratings on China in June with stable outlook and there has been no changes to that yet," said S&P in an emailed response to queries from Reuters.

The firm currently has an A+ rating for China sovereign with a 'stable' outlook.

 
China credit rating is detoriating. Vietnam now pays less interests on gov debts than China.
Vietnam 10y gov bond: 2.418%
China 10y gov bond: 2.703%

Ccp lets real estate sector growing too big. if counting all activites it is almost 20 pct of Gdp. a giant bubble. anything more than 10 pct is dangerous.
 
Viet said:
China credit rating is detoriating. Vietnam now pays less interests on gov debts than China.
Vietnam 10y gov bond: 2.418%
China 10y gov bond: 2.703%

Ccp lets real estate sector growing too big. if counting all activites it is almost 20 pct of Gdp. a giant bubble. anything more than 10 pct is dangerous.
Vietnam is not the only country in the world.
 

