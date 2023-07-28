_NOBODY_
Nissan Yokohama Plant celebrates an incredible milestone | 40 million engines produced
This is where it all started. Nissan’s Yokohama Plant. From Z to GT-R. From L20ET to VC-Turbo.
The Yokohama Plant commenced operations in 1935, two years after Nissan’s founding. The plant produced its first 10 million engines in 1976, surpassing 20 million in 1986 and reaching 30 million in 1997. 2023 marks our 40 millionth milestone, the same year as our 90th anniversary.
#Nissan #Nissan90th
A number of engines made by the Yokohama Plant have left their mark in Nissan’s history including e-powertrains for the LEAF and e-POWER models.
Learn more about the Yokohama Plant and the engines and powertrains produced there by Nissan's teams: https://global.nissannews.com/en/rele...