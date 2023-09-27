What's new

Nishoku Technology steps up production in Vietnam and makes adjustments to its Chinese operations in response to market changes

2_b.jpg

An example of one of Nishoku's consumer products. Credit: Nishoku

Nishoku Technology has also been actively increasing its production capacity in Vietnam due to businesses moving their order and production line out of China. Adjustments have been made to its operations in China in response to the same change, too.

Nishoku Technology steps up production in Vietnam and makes adjustments to its Chinese operations in response to market changes

Nishoku Technology has also been actively increasing its production capacity in Vietnam due to businesses moving their order and production line out of China. Adjustments have been made to its operations in China in response to the same change, too, said Nishoku Chairman Chen Piao-Fu.
