An example of one of Nishoku's consumer products. Credit: Nishoku
Nishoku Technology steps up production in Vietnam and makes adjustments to its Chinese operations in response to market changes
Nishoku Technology has also been actively increasing its production capacity in Vietnam due to businesses moving their order and production line out of China. Adjustments have been made to its operations in China in response to the same change, too, said Nishoku Chairman Chen Piao-Fu.
