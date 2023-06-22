What's new

Nine-judge bench to take up pleas against military courts

Nine-judge bench to take up pleas against military courts

Nasir Iqbal
June 22, 2023

• Three senior-most judges of apex court to sit on same bench
• PM’s aide Irfan Qadir says ex-CJP shouldn’t have approached top court as a litigant

ISLAMABAD: A nine-judge Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial will take up on Thursday (today) a set of four petitions challenging the trial of civilians in military courts.

The larger bench will include Justice Qazi Faez Isa, Justice Sardar Tariq Masood, Justice Ijazul Ahsan, Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Yayha Afridi, Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi, and Justice Ayesha Malik.

These petitions were filed by former CJP Jawwad S. Khawaja, Aitzaz Ahsan, Karamat Ali, and PTI Chairman Imran Khan. Mr Khawaja, who filed the petition through his counsel Advocate Khawaja Ahmad Hosain on Tuesday, requested the Supreme Court to declare the trial of civilians by the military courts unconstitutional.

The former CJP pleaded that Section 2(1)(d)(i) and (ii) of the Pakistan Army Act were inconsistent with the fundamental rights conferred by the Constitution and therefore void and should be struck down.

As an interim measure, all proceedings against civilians based on the sections should be suspended or, in the alternative, any military court should be restrained from passing a final order in any case against civilians based on the sections, the petition had stated.

Before this petition, five members of the civil society from different cities through their counsel Faisal Siddiqi sought as illegal the trial of civilians in the military courts in connection with May 9 violence.

Likewise, Aitzaz Ahsan, who has also served as a former law minister and also spearheaded the 2007 lawyers movement, explained that the primary purpose of his petition was to ensure that none of the thousands of civilians who have admittedly been arrested for allegedly having partaken in the May 9 violence and being nominated for trial before the military courts be tried by the military courts.

The petitioner said he did not seek to scuttle any trial of any civilian before any lawfully established court of criminal jurisdiction.

In his petition, PTI Chairman Imran Khan sought a declaration against the arrests, investigation, and trial of civilians in peacetime under the Pakistan Army Act (PAA) 1952 as well as the Official Secrets Act 1923.

‘Doesn’t behove ex-CJ’

Separately, Prime Minister’s Special Adviser on Accountability Irfan Qadir took strong exception to ex-CJ Khawaja’s challenge to the trial of civilians in the military courts, regretting it was unprecedented that a former chief justice coming to the top court as a litigant where he already served as the top judge.

“Never in the judicial history of Pakistan, any CJP made himself a party especially in a case when there seemed to be a divide in the Supreme Court and when the military installations had been attacked with impunity,” Mr Qadir said while talking to the media at his office on the premises of the Prime Minister Secretariat on the Constitution Avenue.

To substantiate his point of view, Mr Qadir cited the example of Article VI of the Code of Conduct for the superior court judges which clearly states: “A judge should endeavour to avoid, as far as possible, being involved, either on his own behalf or on behalf of others, in litigation or in matters which are liable to lead to litigation such as industry, trade or speculative transactions.”

Article VI also stated that the judge will not employ the influence of his position to gain undue advantage, whether immediate or future, which is a grave fault, he said.

When reminded that Mr Khawaja had approached the apex court under Article 184(3) of the Constitution for a public interest issue, he retorted that civilians had been tried under PAA since the law had existed for the last 70 years. He questioned why the vires of the law had been challenged after a lapse of so many years.

“It does not behove of a top judge to become a litigant before the apex court in such a manner,” Mr Qadir regretted. He said it would be “wrong to suggest that judges junior to him or who were elevated on his recommendation would not be influenced with his presence as a litigant in the court”.


Nine-judge bench to take up pleas against military courts today

PM’s aide Irfan Qadir says ex-CJP shouldn’t have approached top court as a litigant.
In a significant development, Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial on Wednesday formed a nine-member larger bench to hear petitions filed by former CJP Jawad S Khawaja and others against the trial of alleged May 9 rioters in military courts.

Led by the CJP himself, the larger bench includes two senior most SC judges—Justice Qazi Faez Isa and Justice Sardar Tariq Masood. Interestingly, CJP Bandial has included these two judges for the first time in any bench hearing a politically sensitive matter.

According to the supplementary cause list issued by the SC’s assistant registrar on Wednesday, the bench also includes Justice Ijazul Ahsan, Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Yahya Afridi, Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi and Justice Ayesha A Maik.
 
I will say, QFI is unfortunately a small and petty man in a big position.
 
Path-Finder said:
issa is a bitch of junta and amritsari's.
I can't wait for the day when he gets backstabbed by those very people who are sucking him off right now.

When he moves off from the given line, his property case will come out again.
 
FzNgAvuX0AA4juo


If he cannot hear the case because of the Practice and Procedure Bill, then he should not be paid.
 
Jango said:
I can't wait for the day when he gets backstabbed by those very people who are sucking him off right now.

When he moves off from the given line, his property case will come out again.
his properties in London which he cannot account for is going to be the controller in the hands of the players. qazi knows he is not in control of his actions but will play along to the demands of the players.

corruption is so rampant in Pakistan that new revelations just keep breaking old records.
 
Military trials of civilians: AGP told to seek directives from govt regarding right of appeal in military courts

AGP Awan says attacks on military installations took place at “approximately the same time” on May 9.

1689769131024.png


The directive came as a six-member Supreme Court (SC) bench, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial and consisting Justice Ijazul Ahsan, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Yahya Afridi, Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi and Justice Ayesha A. Malik, heard a set of pleas challenging the military trials of civilians.
 

