What's new

Nikkei : Army to ensure Nawaz sharif’s win

PradoTLC

PradoTLC

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 17, 2007
9,045
-3
7,974
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Arab Emirates
asia.nikkei.com

Pakistan's election will not be about change this time

Military is showing it wants Nawaz Sharif back as prime minister for fourth term
asia.nikkei.com asia.nikkei.com


Qoute

“For one thing, Sharif owes his smooth return to his homeland to the military establishment. Well-placed sources say that the election was delayed from November in part due to the military's need to strike a workable political settlement with Sharif. The deal will keep the army's political and governance role intact assuming he leads the next government.”
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

Crimson Blue
Husain Haqqani Lobbies for Nawaz Sharif's 'Hope' to India.
2
Replies
23
Views
742
mangochutney
M
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Nawaz Sharif Will Return To Imran Khan's Pakistan
Replies
6
Views
411
mangochutney
M
muhammadhafeezmalik
FROM AFP NEWS: Pakistan's Comeback King Nawaz Sharif Returns Again
2 3 4
Replies
48
Views
2K
Veritas01
Veritas01
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
More Than A Political Beacon: Nawaz Sharif The Lynchpin Of PML-N's Election Campaign
Replies
6
Views
321
RoadRunner401
RoadRunner401
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Nawaz trying to become 'Nelson Mandela', says Elahi
Replies
1
Views
158
alphapak
alphapak

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom