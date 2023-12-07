Nikkei : Army to ensure Nawaz sharif’s win

Pakistan's election will not be about change this time
Military is showing it wants Nawaz Sharif back as prime minister for fourth term
asia.nikkei.com
Qoute
“For one thing, Sharif owes his smooth return to his homeland to the military establishment. Well-placed sources say that the election was delayed from November in part due to the military's need to strike a workable political settlement with Sharif. The deal will keep the army's political and governance role intact assuming he leads the next government.”