Nigeria Receives Delivery of JF-17 Thunders

Windjammer
ELITE MEMBER
- Joined
- Nov 9, 2009
- Messages
- 40,898
- Reaction score
- 181
- Country
- Location
Follow along with the video below to see how to install our site as a web app on your home screen.
Note: This feature currently requires accessing the site using the built-in Safari browser.
JF-17 was already proving hard to digest for our enemies but after swift retort, it has become a prime target of the fake news factory faujis, I'm looking forward to the follow up order.It's a big for Pakistani aviation industry. Today we proved that our enemy is all lies about JF17.
Let's celebrate and cherish these moments.
New Recruit
mashAllah.. looks beautiful. All praise to Allah.Jf17 Thunder aircrafts have been delivered to Nigeria.
The aircrafts reached Nigeria today early morning.
Congratulations to Nigerian Air Force.
View attachment 727532
View attachment 727533
Why on earth would Turkey and Malaysia ever buy JF-17?Great news first Myanmar now Nigeria. We should expand upon the current 4 orders of Nigeria to upto 40+ easily due to their large growing economy and influence in western africa.
Other customers we should focus on include Azerbhaijan, Turkey, Malaysia, the Gulf, Argentina, etc..
Why on earth would Turkey and Malaysia ever buy JF-17?
Jf17 Thunder aircrafts have been delivered to Nigeria.