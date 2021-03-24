What's new

Nigeria Receives Delivery of JF-17 Thunders

Windjammer

Windjammer

Jf17 Thunder aircrafts have been delivered to Nigeria.
The aircrafts reached Nigeria today early morning.
🇵🇰
🇳🇬
⚡

Congratulations to Nigerian Air Force.


1616586393412.png


1616586428423.png
 
fitpOsitive said:
It's a big for Pakistani aviation industry. Today we proved that our enemy is all lies about JF17.
Let's celebrate and cherish these moments.
JF-17 was already proving hard to digest for our enemies but after swift retort, it has become a prime target of the fake news factory faujis, I'm looking forward to the follow up order.
 
Why not just fly all 3 to Nigeria?

In any case, this is a historic event and congrats to all those involved.
 
KaiserX said:
Great news first Myanmar now Nigeria. We should expand upon the current 4 orders of Nigeria to upto 40+ easily due to their large growing economy and influence in western africa.

Other customers we should focus on include Azerbhaijan, Turkey, Malaysia, the Gulf, Argentina, etc..
Why on earth would Turkey and Malaysia ever buy JF-17?
 

