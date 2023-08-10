BHAN85
Updated 10:01 PM GMT+2, August 10, 2023
NIAMEY, Niger (AP)
Niger’s junta told a top U.S. diplomat that they would kill deposed President Mohamed Bazoum if neighboring countries attempted any military intervention to restore his rule, two Western officials told The Associated Press.
Western officials: Niger junta warned they'd kill deposed president after any military intervention
apnews.com