Niger general appears on state TV as new leader following coup

230728073209-01-niger-tchiani-tv-appearance-072823.jpg



A Niger general, Abdourahamane Tiani, appeared on state television as the country’s new leader following a military coup that sparked international condemnation.


Niger loses aid as Western countries condemn coup​

African nation is a key security partner for the U.S. and the E.U. and has received $2 billion per year in official development assistance, according to the World Bank.

Niger loses aid as Western countries condemn coup

African nation is a key security partner for the U.S. and the E.U. and has received $2 billion per year in official development assistance, according to the World Bank.
