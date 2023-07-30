Niger general appears on state TV as new leader following coup

Hero786
FULL MEMBER
- Joined
- Sep 30, 2016
- Messages
- 478
- Reaction score
- 1
- Country
- Location
A Niger general, Abdourahamane Tiani, appeared on state television as the country’s new leader following a military coup that sparked international condemnation.
Niger loses aid as Western countries condemn coupAfrican nation is a key security partner for the U.S. and the E.U. and has received $2 billion per year in official development assistance, according to the World Bank.
Niger loses aid as Western countries condemn coup
African nation is a key security partner for the U.S. and the E.U. and has received $2 billion per year in official development assistance, according to the World Bank.
www.nbcnews.com