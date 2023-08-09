PakAlp
Coup leaders say French forces freed ‘captured terrorists’ and breached airspace ban, as France denies all allegations.
Pakistanis must finally wake up, terrorists don't just wake up from maddrassas, they are brainwashed, funded, trained, given study materials, given intelligence.
Niger coup leaders accuse French forces of destabilising the country
