Who will be next PM of Pakistan as IK is now history who do you think will be next PM
Bilawal or JTKI want IK to sort out the problems with the establishment and come back to power. We need someone who wants to bring major reforms in to the EC, governmental, political system, bring reforms in to the police, judiciary, health. But realistically it will be Shabaz Sharif/Nawaz Sharif again. They will make an alliance with IPP, JUI, Pmlq, Bap, MqmP to come to power, including PPP if needed.
Ns or as will always have dar since he is family menMy preferences
IK
SS or NS (as long as Dar's not the FM)
JKT
Billo Rani sucks
ma tu kahta hon... inn sab sa acha ha Asim Munir he baan jai ....Who will be next PM of Pakistan as IK is now history who do you think will be next PM
Istakam e Paksitan..........kabhi Difa e Pakistan .... kia kia bana raha ha Japan bh***** ka
a corrupt disqualified politician actually aka atm or ass2m0uthwhat's JTK ?
None of the aboveWho will be next PM of Pakistan as IK is now history who do you think will be next PM