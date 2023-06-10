What's new

Next PM of Pakistan

Next PM of pakistan 2023

  • 1-bilawal Bhutto

    Votes: 13 61.9%

  • 2- JTK

    Votes: 2 9.5%

  • 3- maryum Nawaz

    Votes: 1 4.8%

  • 4- shahbaz Sharif

    Votes: 5 23.8%
  • Total voters
    21
Who will be next PM of Pakistan as IK is now history who do you think will be next PM
 
I want IK to sort out the problems with the establishment and come back to power. We need someone who wants to bring major reforms in to the EC, governmental, political system, bring reforms in to the police, judiciary, health. But realistically it will be Shabaz Sharif/Nawaz Sharif again. They will make an alliance with IPP, JUI, Pmlq, Bap, MqmP to come to power, including PPP if needed.
 
Bilawal or JTK

I HOPE it's JTK he can bring a lot of investment and growth
 
My preferences

IK
SS or NS (as long as Dar's not the FM)

JKT

Billo Rani sucks
 
Screenshot_20230609_125328_Google.jpg
 
Ns or as will always have dar since he is family men

Dar needs two things to succeed
To sell something (like poor Pakistanis in 2015-2017 with drones or CSF)

Or to get more loans
 
My guess: Shahbaz Sharif. My least favorites: Imran Khan and Nawaz Sharif.

Apparently, the IPP in the mix can be the factor between PMLN and PPP.
 
Hafiz Gen seyad asif muneer is already taken the charge of COAS , CJOP , PM, CM of the all provinces, baki sab to puppets hongay
 
Don’t count your chickens before they hatch. It’s mango season in Pakistan.

IMG_1293.jpeg
 

