New security plan to cover 'all Chinese workers'

New security plan to cover ‘all Chinese workers’

New measures would cover all Chinese workers working on CPEC and other Beijing-run projects, say sources

Kamran Yousaf
July 26, 2021


ISLAMABAD: Pakistan will review security arrangements for Chinese nationals working on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) as well as other projects after a recent terrorist attack near the Dasu hydropower plant in Kohistan.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, accompanied by Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Director General Lt General Faiz Hameed, during his visit to Beijing informed the Chinese authorities about the review of security arrangements and new measures that were being put in place to prevent Dasu-like incidents in the future.

Official sources told The Express Tribune that the new security measures would now cover all Chinese investment and workers irrespective of whether they are part of the CPEC projects or not.

The Dasu hydropower plant is not part of the CPEC projects and hence security arrangements were not the same.
Pakistan has raised a special security division headed by a two-star general to provide foolproof security to CPEC projects and the Chinese nationals working on them.

Now after the Dasu incident, similar security measures would be in place for all projects where Chinese companies and their nationals are involved, according to the sources.

The security arrangements are being reviewed in the view of potential threats being faced by CPEC and other Chinese investment by the "hostile agencies" towards both China and Pakistan.

The sources said Qureshi assured Chinese authorities that Pakistan would provide comprehensive security to their nationals working on CPEC and other projects.

A joint statement issued after talks between Foreign Minister Qureshi and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi read that both sides vowed to expose the culprits behind the Kohistan bus attack and give them "exemplary punishment".

They also pledged to take measures to prevent recurrence of such incidents.

"Both sides expressed their firm resolve to expose the culprits and their reprehensible designs through the ongoing joint investigation, give exemplary punishment to the perpetrators, ensure comprehensive safety and security of the Chinese projects, nationals and institutions, and prevent recurrence of such incidents," read a joint statement after talks between Qureshi and Wang in Beijing.

On July 14, at least 13 people including nine Chinese nationals were killed in an incident which was initially termed as accident but the joint statement made it clear that it was a terrorist attack.

The incident raised questions about the future of Chinese investment in Pakistan.

But the joint statement suggested that the two sides were not deterred by the bus attack as Pakistani side promised comprehensive security for Chinese nationals.

Both sides “vehemently” condemned the terrorist attack in Dasu which caused loss of precious lives and injuries to the Pakistani and Chinese workers.

The Pakistani side conveyed its profound condolences and sympathies to the bereaved families, emphasised that the sacrifices of Chinese nationals would not be in vain, and that China-Pakistan partnership would emerge stronger through this test.

It also promised to ensure medical treatment, care and comfort of the injured, the statement added.

After the bus incident, the crucial Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC), the apex forum for CPEC, was postponed.

However, the joint statement suggested that both sides were committed to the multimillion dollar flagship programme of China's belt and road initiative.

The two sides underscored that CPEC had entered the new phase of high-quality development, greatly contributing to the socio-economic development in Pakistan.
 
Will it includes some equipment like:
UAVs
Helicopters?
 
WAPDA Chairman, Chinese Envoy discuss progress on Dasu Incident Probe

August 11, 2021: Pakistan Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) Chairman Lt Gen Muzammil Hussain (Retd) today called on Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan His Excellency Nong Rong and discussed the progress on Dasu incident probe in which nine Chinese were killed.
During the meeting, the matters pertaining to the resumption of construction work and security arrangements made for the safety of Chinese nationals in the country area were discussed in detail.

The Chinese Ambassador said that the Chinese Government is thankful to Government of Pakistan for the provision of facilities and the required security in this regard.
Meanwhile, WAPDA Chairman assured the Chinese Ambassador to provide a safe and more secure environment in the project area for the safety of Chinese workers. He said that we are taking all necessary measures to ensure foolproof security of Chinese nationals working on WAPDA projects.

It is pertinent to mention that a bus of the Chinese construction company China Gezhouba Group Corporation (CGGC), carrying 41 persons including 36 Chinese, 2 FC personnel and 3 other Pakistanis, met an accident on July 14 on the way to construction site of Dasu Hydropower Project from the contractor's camp. Consequently, 9 Chinese, 2 FC personnel and 2 other Pakistanis died, while 28 were injured. The rescue operation was immediately started by Dasu Hydropower Project authorities and the district administration, Upper Kohistan.

In the wake of the incident, the civil administration, WAPDA and CGGC decided with mutual consultation to suspend construction on the project for a few days so that the matter could be re-organized and construction may be resumed in a more secure atmosphere.

Courtesy: WAPDA


1628717242700.png
 
The Juzzak Airport in the Chagai district of Balochistan has been made operational for flights to and from Karachi for the Chinese engineers working on projects in the region.

The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) held a ceremony on the border region airport site last night to inaugurate the strip for Chinese staffers.

PIA ATR TURBOPROP AIRCRAFT TO PERFORM CHARTERED FLIGHTS BETWEEN KARACHI AND JUZZAK FOR THE TRANSPORTATION OF PEOPLE WORKING ON SAINDAK COPPER-GOLD PROJECT.
 
Planning minister orders monthly security review meeting on CPEC

May 7, 2022

May 7, 2022



Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives, Ahsan Iqbal, chaired a meeting to review the security status of CPEC projects and asked the Ministry of Interior to guarantee a security review meeting on the CPEC be held every month.

The Minister emphasized the importance of creating a safe and secure environment for CPEC, as well as addressing kinetic and non-kinetic difficulties efficiently. Mr. Iqbal remarked that the National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) should operate in accordance with its set role and objectives in order to give the government a comprehensive evaluation of security threats.


ISLAMABAD: The Minister emphasised the need to build a safe and secure environment for CPEC and to effectively tackle kinetic and non-kinetic challenges.
 
FAISALABAD – A control room would be established in Faisalabad for providing foolproof security to the foreigners especially Chinese.

This was stated by City Police Officer (CPO) Umar Saeed Malik while visiting FIEDMC (Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company) area here on Tuesday.

He said that a large number of Chinese were working in various projects especially CPEC (China-Pakistan Economic Corridor) related schemes in Faisalabad. Therefore, security of all foreigners especially Chinese would be beefed up, he said and directed SSP Operations Muhammad Afzal and SP Madina Town Division Nabeel Ahmad to ensure verification of security guards and workers on urgent basis.
 
9th meeting of JWG on CPEC security held

September 12, 2022

September 12, 2022




China and Pakistan have decided to work together to ensure the safety and security of Chinese workers and projects in Pakistan in order to oppose the goals of unfriendly elements.

The agreement was reached in Islamabad at the Joint Working Group’s ninth meeting on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor’s safety and security. Both parties reaffirmed throughout the discussion how crucial it is for CPEC projects to be safe and secure in order to advance bilateral relations.

Pakistan and China have agreed to counter the agendas of hostile elements through mutual efforts for ensuring safety and security of Chinese personnel and projects in Pakistan.

The understanding was reached during the 9th meeting of the Joint Working Group on Safety and Security of China Pakistan Economic Corridor, in Islamabad.

During the meeting, both sides reiterated that ensuring safety and security of CPEC projects is of immense significance in furthering the bilateral relations.

The Chinese side acknowledged the measures taken by Pakistan for safety and security of Chinese projects and personnel in the country.

They also appreciated the efforts made towards unearthing the perpetrators and facilitators of terrorist incidents targeting Chinese nationals in Pakistan.

The meeting also discussed proposal of establishing a separate Joint Working Group for security of non-corridor projects.
 
Pak-China express resolve to counter threats, designs against CPEC

November 2, 2022

November 2, 2022

ISLAMABAD (APP): The leadership of Pakistan and China have expressed their strong determination to counter all threats and designs against China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and Pakistan-China friendship.

“Pakistan reaffirmed its commitment to the safety and security of all Chinese personnel, projects and institutions in Pakistan. The Chinese side appreciated Pakistan’s strong determination and vigorous measures in this regard,” said a joint statement between the People’s Republic of China and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan on Wednesday.

The joint statement was issued after Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif concluded his two-day official visit to the People’s Republic of China, which was his first bilateral visit after assuming office. Noting completion of a decade of CPEC’s remarkable achievements in 2023, the two sides expressed satisfaction at CPEC’s contribution to socio-economic development of the two countries.
 
All Chinese CPEC workers to move in bullet-proof cars​

Pakistan, China agree to strengthen LEAs capabilities


Shahbaz Rana
November 06, 2022


ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and China have agreed to use bullet-proof vehicles for all outdoor movement of the Chinese nationals working on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects in order to protect them from terrorist attacks.

According to the draft minutes of the 11th Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC) of the CPEC, both the sides have also agreed to strengthen capabilities of the law-enforcement agencies and investigators.

The decisions may help address the concerns of the government of China that was not moving forward on the CPEC front until the security of its nationals was fully guaranteed and Pakistan fulfilled its commitments under the energy deals.

“It has been decided that bullet-proof vehicles shall be used for all outdoor movements of the Chinese employed on projects,” said the draft minutes of the 11th JCC, which had been exchanged by Pakistan and China.

Against general expectations, Pakistan and China did not sign the 11th JCC minutes during the two-day visit of the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to Beijing earlier this week.

In the past, the minutes were signed immediately after the JCC. Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal had said after the meeting that the minutes would be signed during the prime minister’s visit.

“Due to a very short visit of only 24 hours some of the memoranda of understanding, including the minutes of the JCC, could not be signed,” the minister said.

“About 17 meetings took place in a span of 24 hours, which left no time for some other important engagements,” he said, adding that either a delegation would soon go to China for the singing or those would be signed virtually.

The draft minutes further showed that the Chinese side committed to providing security-related equipment for the capacity building of the Pakistani law-enforcement agencies.

In order to speed up the investigations into the crimes, involving the Chinese nationals, it had been decided the National Forensic Science Agency (NFSA) would be built on modern lines.

The Pakistani side requested Chinese support for full upgrade of the National Forensic Science Lab in Islamabad. The Chinese side assured their full support for the purpose, according to the draft minutes.

The Chinese side has also committed to establish a training centre for the private security guards and the LEA personnel to equip them with the modern techniques and modules.

Some terror attacks on Chinese nationals dealt a major blow to the execution of the CPEC projects. In the past, China had even demanded of Pakistan to let its security people protect the Chinese nationals, according to sources.

In view of increasing incidents of terrorism, involving the non-corridor projects, Pakistan had proposed the establishment of a separate joint working group for coordination on the security efforts.

But it was mutually decided that a Joint Technical Expert Working Group (JTEWG) would be established for the security of non-CPEC projects. The JTEWG would evaluate the services of private security companies.
 
FO says verdict in Dasu bus attack demonstrates Pakistan's commitment to counter terrorism

Naveed Siddiqui
November 14, 2022

The Foreign Office (FO) on Monday said that the verdict in the 2021 Dasu bus attack case had demonstrated Pakistan’s “abiding commitment to counter terrorism”.

The statement from FO spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch comes days after an anti-terrorism court in Hazara awarded a death sentence to two men after convicting them for planning the attack.

Mohammad Hussain and Mohammad Ayaz of Matta tehsil in Swat district were charged with planning the bus bombing, which killed 13 people, including nine Chinese workers on July 14, 2021.

Responding to a question at a weekly press briefing today, Baloch said that the FO had noted the judgment passed by the relevant court and the details released by the local police.

“While specific queries may be directed to the relevant authorities, the proactive investigation, prosecution, and judgment in this case have once again demonstrated Pakistan’s abiding commitment to counterterrorism,” she said.

The spokesperson extended deepest condolences to the victims’ families and promised that Pakistan remains committed to the safety and security of Chinese workers, projects, and institutions in the country.

“The ironclad Pakistan-China All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership will never be undermined by hostile forces,” Baloch vowed.

The attack​

Thirteen people — including nine Chinese nationals, two personnel of the Frontier Constabulary and two locals — were killed and 28 others sustained injuries when a coach carrying them to an under-construction tunnel site of the 4,300-megawatt Dasu hydropower project fell into a ravine in the Upper Kohistan area after an explosion last year.

The Chinese and Pakistani nationals worked on the Dasu hydropower project in the Upper Kohistan district.

Although the Foreign Office had initially termed the incident an accident, the government later said traces of explosives had been found and that “terrorism could not be ruled out.”

China had later announced that it was sending a team to Pakistan to deal with the aftermath of the incident.

After more than a year, on November 11, ATC Hazara judge Sajjad Ahmad Jan announced judgement in the case in the Haripur prison in the presence of the accused.

After the completion of interrogation by police, the ATC had ordered the shifting of the accused to the Haripur Central Jail where they’re tried by the judge via a video link.

The prosecution’s records showed that a car carrying 100-120kg explosives hit the bus, while the bomber’s body parts suggested that he was not a Pakistani national.

The then foreign minister, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, had said that the bombing was carried out by Pakistani Taliban militants backed by the Indian and Afghan intelligence agencies and that Afghan soil was used for its planning and execution.
 
Army chief Gen Asim Munir briefed on CPEC security in Gwadar

March 9, 2023

March 9, 2023



RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir on Wednesday emphasised that a “handful of misguided elements” cannot break the resolve of the people of Balochistan and the armed forces were committed to peace in the province, said the military’s media wing in a statement.

“Handful of misguided elements cannot shake the resolve of the people of Balochistan and the armed forces are committed towards ensuring peace and prosperity,” the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) quoted the army chief as saying during a visit to Gwadar.

The ISPR said that the army chief passed the remarks during his interaction with Balochistan’s local notables, elected representatives and people from different walks of life.

The army chief was also briefed on the prevailing security situation, the formation’s operational preparedness for the security of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), and efforts for ensuring a peaceful and secure environment.

The ISPR said that Gen Munir appreciated the efforts of all ranks and urged them to continue working with professional commitment for the good of the people of Balochistan.

Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo and Quetta Corps Commander Lt Gen Asif Ghafoor were also present during the visit.

The army chief’s visit to the coastal city holds importance in view of the worsening law and order situation in the province bordering Afghanistan and Iran.

Earlier this week, nine security personnel embraced martyrdom when a suicide bomber rammed his motorcycle carrying Balochistan Constabulary men near Sibbi.
 

