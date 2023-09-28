New Railway Line

The proposed ML-1 Railway Line to be developed by China will bring Pakistan further under the mountain of debt and it cannot even pay off the current debt. It is a useless project as we already have got a functioning Railway Line. Only it has to be repaired correctly in areas that were damaged due to rain and floods.



In the Economic Hitmen book, the author has identified such large scale infrastructure projects that are forced upon the victim country by America to get them under debt. Now, China is playing the same game.



Don't get me wrong, I am more against America than China because it is forcing us to accept Israel and in future will force us to handover our Nukes.



We should only get loans for projects that are absolutely necessary for the country and reduce our expenditures by a wide margin through stopping unneeded imports and take steps to increase the value of our currency so that the debt burden is reduced.