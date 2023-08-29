New Orders: Cut all Overseas Pakistanis relations to Pakistan| Pakistanis around the World are second class traitors, their interference must stop!

AsianLion
New Order: Cut all Overseas Pakistanis relations to Pakistan | Pakistanis around the World are second class traitors, their interference must be stopped!
‘Authorities maintain database of Overseas Pakistanis involved in anti-state activities’
- All the Pakistani expatriates are advised by Pakistani Authorities to desist from spreading chaos in Pakistan.
- Overseas Pakistanis who are Dual-Nationals or Nationals of Foreign Countries with any links, relations, hereditary or ancestry "identity" to Pakistan will now be dealt hard, and involved in any dealings inside Pakistan will be targeted as sponsoring anti-state activities and will now be stopped by contacting the countries government agencies around the world.
- Strict measures will be placed to target by blood Pakistanis - who have other nationalities involved in any dealings with Pakistan could be traced and dealt with iron fist.
- The strict measures are meant to stop anyone from talking about Pakistan, its government policies, establishment and the internal situation of Pakistan.
LONDON: Official sources have said that a database exists on those overseas Pakistanis who are allegedly involved in anti-state activities over political differences and action likely to be taken against them at the right time.
The trusted sources revealed this to Geo News after Dr Mohammad Faisal, High Commissioner of Pakistan to the United Kingdom (UK), said that no list of overseas Pakistanis exists for involvement in the alleged anti-state activities and that all such news issued from the government sources previously were fake.
Speaking to Pakistani media here on Tuesday, Dr Mohammad Faisal claimed that there was no list and “it was fake news that there is a list in place. Give me one example where someone travelling from overseas has been arrested in Pakistan or questioned. Every country has its difficult phases and what’s happening in Pakistan is nothing new and it happens like this in every country”.
The authoritative sources have said that a database does exist of those Pakistanis who have been involved in attacking the institutions of Pakistan since the ouster of Imran Khan from power in April 2022 and running campaigns against Pakistan’s institutions.
When asked further for the High Commissioner’s version for this story, a spokesperson of the Pakistan High Commission said the new high commissioner was speaking only about the on-arrival arrest list and nothing else. The spokesman said: “There is no such list which is for the arrest on-arrival of overseas Pakistanis.”
In July it was reported that Pakistan authorities have prepared a list of over 500 overseas Pakistanis suspected to be involved in May 9 incidents and for campaigning against Pakistan’s national institutions. There have been disputed news about the list but the trusted sources in the system have said that several overseas Pakistanis mainly from UK, USA, Canada, Europe and some Middle Eastern countries have been profiled in the database that carries details of those who have been allegedly campaigning against the state of Pakistan and its institutions.
The sources said the government authorities have collected data of individuals involved in launching anti-state propaganda and activities through social media. This data is based on the participation of these individuals in activities deemed to be anti-state. Prominent in the data are those Pakistanis who have made false allegations against the heads of institutions and vilified them in public with baseless allegations, according to the sources.
The sources said that around a dozen Pakistanis who were involved in May 9 attacks on military installations have fled to the UK and other countries and their movements are being monitored. None of them have returned to Pakistan since May 9 and most are believed to be currently residing in the UK, and Africa, Europe and Middle east.
Dr Faisal said that no one had been arrested in Pakistan but Geo News has learnt that at least half a dozen British Pakistanis were stopped and questioned in Pakistan in recent months over their social media posts and attendance in public rallies. At least three of them submitted affidavits before the authorities and secured their release.
Tarar had said in London the government was “taking action but only against those who set fire to government properties”.
He said overseas Pakistanis had every right to “participate in the political process in Pakistan,” but they should avoid getting involved in “hasty and thoughtless actions that can be detrimental to democracy and the democratic process”.
Dr Faisal assumed his role as Pakistan High Commission London around two weeks ago. He holds degrees of MBBS, MSc, LLM and Masters in Political Science.
An inquiry has been initiated against anchorperson Sami Ibrahim for allegedly transmitting "anti-state" videos and statements on various social media platforms
All the Pakistani expatriates are advised by the FIA to desist from spreading chaos in Pakistan
ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Sunday warned the overseas Pakistanis who are allegedly involved in committing offences on the social media that their names can be put on the Exit Control List (ECL) and can be issued red notices through Interpol to arrest them.
According to a press release issued by the FIA: “All the Pakistani expatriates are advised to desist from spreading chaos in Pakistan. Their social media posts must not be offensive and seditious. They must read the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act 2016 to make sure that their social media posts do not constitute any offence.”
It further said: “If they commit any offence, the red notices through Interpol can be issued to arrest them and their names can be put on the Exit Control List (ECL).”
It advised: “They need to avoid committing any offence on social media, and the advisory is only for offenders. Any attempts by anyone, staying anywhere in the world to create disturbance in Pakistan or to defame dignity of a natural person or to act against modesty of a natural person through fake news or fake videos, are against the laws of Pakistan. Such attempts are punishable under Pakistani laws. The offenders will be prosecuted in Pakistan whenever possible. Hence, anyone must avoid committing any such offences through any media platform.”
As far as the state institutions are concerned, the statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) after the 79th Formation Commanders’ Conference, held on April 12, also stated: “The forum took note of the recent propaganda by some quarters to malign the Pakistan Army and create division between the institution and society. The national security of Pakistan is sacrosanct and the Pakistan Army has always stood by the state institutions to guard it and always will do same, without any compromise.”
When former prime minister Imran Khan was ousted through a no-trust motion by the opposition parties, hashtags against the state institutions and some key figures remained top trends on the social media platforms. Later, Azhar Mashwani, a top leader of the PTI’s social media team and a former focal person to the Punjab chief minister on digital media, rejected reports that the PTI’s social media team was behind the online campaign against the state institutions. “Our party’s support base comprises millions of people, and we are not responsible for every word they say on the digital media,” he added.
Some quarters have also raised questions about the warning issued by the FIA, stating: “FIA seems to go beyond its statutory mandate. After the judgment of Islamabad High Court (IHC), offence under Section 20 of the PECA 2016 is non cognizable, so how can FIA hurl threat of arrest in a press release. It is tantamount to intimidation of journalists and contempt of court.”
Meanwhile, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has initiated an inquiry against anchorperson Sami Ibrahim for allegedly transmitting "anti-state" videos and statements on various social media platforms. The FIA issued a press release on Sunday that accused Ibrahim of being “involved in spreading fake news regarding state institutions".“He has made imputations which are glaring attempts to incite armed forces personnel to mutiny. He has attempted to create chaos in Pakistan through media while staying abroad," it added.
Ibrahim is a TV anchor and has interviewed a number of high-profile figures, including former prime minister Imran Khan.
The FIA said he would have an opportunity to defend himself in the inquiry which would be closed if he ably defended himself. Otherwise, the press release said, if the offence was made out, then a case would be registered against him and he would be arrested and prosecuted in court.
The press release said that an Interpol red notice would be issued for him since he was abroad and his name would be placed on the Exit Control List (ECL).
The watchdog also issued an attendance notice to the anchor which ordered him to appear at the FIA Cybercrime Reporting Centre in Islamabad on May 13 (Friday) at 11am to record his defence, otherwise it would be assumed that he had nothing to present in his defence and procedure under Section 174 (non-attendance in obedience to an order from public servant) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) would be adopted against him.
The attendance notice mentioned the state as the complainant and said the inquiry was registered on May 6. It said the inquiry was being initiated under Section 20 of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (Peca) 2016, (which had criminalised defamation), read with Section 505 (statement conducing to public mischief) of the PPC. The notice said the anchor had intentionally and publicly shared an alleged video on social media in which "false and frivolous" allegations were made against senior government functionaries.
"Furthermore, you have built a narrative with ill intent to cause intimidation and unrest between government officials/personnel of armed forces and the general public," it added.
For his part, Ibrahim confirmed on Twitter that a case has been filed against him. He added that he had discussed the matter with his lawyer who had conveyed to the FIA that he was abroad and he would be returning to the country on May 14 (Saturday).
It is pertinent to mention here that the Islamabad High Court (IHC) last month declared the Prevention of Electronic Crimes (Amendment) Ordinance as the Peca-2016's section 20, which criminalises defamation. The FIA had sought Section 20's restoration on Saturday by filing a petition before the Supreme Court to challenge the order of the IHC. However, hours later Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb announced that the petition stood "withdrawn immediately" after journalists and media bodies expressed serious concern over the move and demanded immediate withdrawal of the petition.
The FIA further cautioned Pakistani-origin expatriates against "spreading chaos" in the country while abroad and warned that their social media posts must not be "offensive or seditious" otherwise action would be pursued against them.
Anti-state campaign: FIA tightens noose around overseas Pakistanis and nationals of other countries with Pakistani identity
ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has tightened its noose around overseas Pakistanis over their alleged involvement in committing offences and posting seditious posts on social media, ARY News reported on Monday, citing sources.
Sources told ARY News that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has decided to put names of overseas Pakistanis on the Exit Control List for allegedly committing offences and posting seditious posts on social media.
Sources within the FIA claimed that red notices through Interpol will be issued for all expatriates “if they commit any offence”.
They further claimed that ‘spreading negative propaganda’ from abroad would be considered a violation of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PICA) 2016.
Earlier, the Corps Commanders Conference – held on May 15 – showed concern over externally sponsored and internally facilitated, orchestrated propaganda warfare, unleashed against the Pakistan Army leadership, meant to create fissures between the armed forces and the people of Pakistan, and within the rank and file of the armed forces.
“The vicious propaganda of such inimical forces will be defeated with the support of the people of Pakistan, who have always stood with the Armed Forces during all odds.” The forum stressed the need for strict implementation of relevant laws to penalize the violators of social media rules and regulations.
The Pakistan Army also vowed action against perpetrators who attacked military installations in ‘politically motivated and instigated incidents’ in the past few days.
The forum acknowledged the successful counter-terrorism and intelligence-based operations in the country by security forces, especially valiant response given by the troops in the Muslim Bagh attack, and paid rich tribute to the supreme sacrifices made by the brave sons of the soil.
READ: COAS ASIM MUNIR VOWS TO BRING PLANNERS OF MAY 9 VANDALISM TO JUSTICE
The forum was briefed in detail about the prevailing internal and external security environment. The forum took comprehensive stock of the law and order situation in the past few days that was created to achieve vested political interests.