New ISPR Vid has Dropped

Step into the world of boundless potential and unwavering determination with "Shabash Naujawan, Tu Ban Ja Pakistan." :lol:

In a nation brimming with youthful energy, this documentary shines a light on the stories of resilience, innovation, and passion that define the Pakistani youth. Through compelling narratives, and dynamic visuals (WTF does that even mean), we delve into the challenges they face (maybe read the room?) and the dreams that fuel their ambitions.

"Shabash Naujawan, Tu Ban Ja Pakistan" is more than just a documentary; it's a call to action, an invitation to recognize the potential within every young Pakistani, and a reminder that the future of the nation rests in their capable hands 😂 . Let "Shabash Naujawan, Tu Ban Ja Pakistan" be a source of motivation for individuals across the nation to step forward, contribute, and shape a brighter tomorrow. Together, let's celebrate the spirit of youth empowerment and pave the way for a prosperous Pakistan.


Is he video per Prade ker rhy hai

 
they are raining hell and zulm upon the naujawans of Pakistan
the young generation is hopelessly running out of Pakistan

and our generals are living up to the name given to them by the Late Asma Jehangir, i.e duffers !
 
ISPR really has no business making such videos.

It is the Army's public relations department which should dole out press releases and information and media for the services, not Pakistan promo videos or whatever.

This should be done by MoIB or PID or whatever.

Just another case where the military encroaches it's jurisdiction.
 
Its just a soft promo for Asim Munir 😂

1691952833314.png
 
The dictatorships' big investment (Atif Aslam - Jaan KI Qeemat) currently has 70% dislikes from users (currently 8k likes, 18.5k dislikes).

ISPR constantly getting slapped in the face by the public which is great to see.

You can see the findings here.
 
asim munir asking the young kid where's my whisky, otherwise i have you tortured.

in the video they show everybody except poor ppl.
 
I thought these are the swords symbolising weapons of war

But now I realised
یہ تو عارف لوہار کا چمٹا ہے جو انکے مراسی پن جو ظاہر کرتا
download (3).jpeg


They're using horses for parade
 
They really are so far detached from reality.
 
A nation that needs to be reminded that it is nation, is no nation.
 

