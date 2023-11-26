New Home For Iranian Military exchange

jauk
PDF is on its last legs it seems. This is the moment of truth. Opening this thread for those interested to;
- suggest a new channel and how
- suggest other forum/channel options
- suggest how to save/transfer content here
- suggest how to maintain anonymity
(NOT SECURITY. This forum is NOT secure)
I’m not going to suggest anything until the discussion warms up.
