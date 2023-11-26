What's new

New Home For Iranian Military exchange

PDF is on its last legs it seems. This is the moment of truth. Opening this thread for those interested to;

- suggest a new channel and how
- suggest other forum/channel options
- suggest how to save/transfer content here
- suggest how to maintain anonymity
(NOT SECURITY. This forum is NOT secure)

I’m not going to suggest anything until the discussion warms up.
 
the server has to be in a country what would not block/delete the server. But beside of Iran i dont know one.
 
the server has to be in a country what would not block/delete the server. But beside of Iran i dont know one.
Iran is more likely to block/delete this website if it was based there.

Also this server is based in the US, who is not blocking it. It is the Pakistani elites which apparently caused an uproar with the admins family back home for his pro Imran views.
 
Last edited:
Also this server is based in the US, who is not blocking it. It is the Pakistani elites which apparently caused an uproar with the admins family back home for his pro Imran views.
If so then it is a shame. I nowhere can get such good and positiv informations about Pakistan in english than i got here. There is no other Forum about Pakistan topics when it comes to energy, economic and social things. Normally these "Elites" should be happy that PDF exists cause it gave a good impression and picture about Pakistan to the world.

Ha! I can show these elites some german forums with some topics about Pakistan where these elites sure send the pakistan army over kaukasus to bavaria :lol: So these elites should be happy that pdf exists to balance the forums in the world out when it comes to "view of pakistan".
 
If so then it is a shame. I nowhere can get such good and positiv informations about Pakistan in english than i got here. There is no other Forum about Pakistan topics when it comes to energy, economic and social things. Normally these "Elites" should be happy that PDF exists cause it gave a good impression and picture about Pakistan to the world.

Ha! I can show these elites some german forums with some topics about Pakistan where these elites sure send the pakistan army over kaukasus to bavaria :lol: So these elites should be happy that pdf exists to balance the forums in the world out when it comes to "view of pakistan".
Of course, but you’re reasoning with the secretive and massively corrrupt Pakistani top generals who don’t know how the world works and how they are weakening us. We have fought and protested against them in and outside Pakistan for Imran till this day. We still have faith that in the Feburary elections we will get Imran Khan back in power and put those generals behind bars.
 
Of course, but you're reasoning with the secretive and massively corrrupt Pakistani top generals who don't know how the world works and how they are weakening us. We have fought and protested against them in and outside Pakistan for Imran till this day. We still have faith that in the Feburary elections we will get Imran Khan back in power and put those generals behind bars.
Well, me think its different. On the one side i wish that e.g. Bundeswehr would have more autonomy. But on the other side to much autonomy to the army is dangerous. And i doubt that in Pakistan its only the army generals what make these "decissions". Me think there are a lot other people, pakistani and other, involved and, as it often is, what have some "informations" about higher rankings in the army. Blackmailing ect. you know. Sure, there are some original Bullshiters as they are in every army ( i can tell you some in the Bundeswehr), but me think it all comes more from non army members.
 

