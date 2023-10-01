What's new

New Hexagonal Wall Method Will Triple Boring Company Construction Speed

New Hexagonal Wall Method Will Triple Boring Company Construction Speed | NextBigFuture.com

The Boring Company (TBC) has been building tunnels at about 40 meters per day. This is for the digging and for the concrete reinforcement of the tunnel. Will
The Boring Company (TBC) has been building tunnels at about 40 meters per day. This is for the digging and for the concrete reinforcement of the tunnel. Will at the Boring Revolution Youtube channel has spotted hundreds of hexagonal concrete segments at the Boring Company. This means that Boring Company has changed its tunnel walls to hexagonal pieces. This will enable one type of wall segment and tunnel construction with tunneling and wall construction of over 100 meters per day.

This could nearly triple the construction speed. Will had been calculating that TBC Prufrock III machines would be able to build tunnels at 40 meters per day or 280 meters per week. Six machines would build 1680 meters per week. It would take 1.5 years to complete the 104,000 meters (64 miles) of the Vegas Strip construction project. Six machines each building 100 meters per day, 600 meters per week would enable 4200 meters per week. This would enable the completion of the Vegas tunnel and tunnel construction in about 6 months.

