What's new

New Forum DefensePK.com Gaza Palestinian Genocide is Run by Pro-Zionist VCheng Mod.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Darius77
Study: 83% of all online post are anti-Zionist
Replies
4
Views
544
ARMalik
ARMalik
R
America's College Campuses Rise Up Against Israel's Genocidal War on Gaza
Replies
13
Views
732
RiazHaq
R
Darius77
How Israel uses an AI Genocide Program to Obliterate Gaza
Replies
4
Views
348
Haldorss
Haldorss
Maula Jatt
Pakistan's Foreign Minister Jilani says Israel committing ‘genocide’ against Palestinians
Replies
2
Views
460
Hephaestus
Hephaestus
Mehdipersian
Ayatollah Khamenei: Zionist Regime Has Sustained Irreparable Damages
Replies
0
Views
608
Mehdipersian
Mehdipersian

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom